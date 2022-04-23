Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 23

We have a quartet of postseason contests on Saturday and the action gets underway on DraftKings at 2 p.m. ET. Let's dive into some of the top studs and values to help build your DraftKings lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors ($9,100) – The 76ers have a chance to close out the Raptors on Saturday. Harden put together a big performance in Game 1, finishing with 56.25 DKFP over 40.1 minutes, but his performance over the following two games has been mediocre. Still, Harden’s price tag has dipped to just $9,100 on Saturday, which is a bit of an outlier for him historically. He’s averaged a stout 1.37 DKFP per minute this season, so Harden can still rack up fantasy points with the best of them.

Other Options – Ja Morant ($9,700), Kyrie Irving ($9,600)

Value

Patrick Beverley, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,400) – The Timberwolves collapsed in Game 3. They built up a solid lead through the first three quarters, but they were outscored by 25 points in the final frame. That allowed the Grizzlies to grab a 2-1 series lead.

From a fantasy perspective, Beverley has been a nice source of value during this series. He’s racked up at least 30.5 DKFP in two of the three games, and he’s coming off 33.7 minutes in his last outing. Beverley has averaged 0.99 DKFP per minute this season, so he should be able to pay off his price tag with a comparable workload in Game 4.

Other Options – Mike Conley ($5,500), Jordan Clarkson ($4,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($7,900) – The Raptors are on the brink of being swept by the 76ers. They had an embarrassing loss at the end of Game 3, missing multiple free throws at the end of regulation that would have given them the win.

With their backs against the wall, expect VanVleet to take on an even larger workload than usual. He led the NBA in minutes per game during the regular season, but he has the potential to play upwards of 45 minutes on this slate. That makes him very appealing given his average of 1.08 DKFP per minute this season.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($8,700), Jaylen Brown ($8,200)

Value

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,200) – The Grizzlies have the potential to be without Dillon Brooks ($5,600) on Saturday. He’s currently questionable with a foot injury, and Bane would see a boost in value if he’s ruled out. He’s seen a slight usage bump with Brooks off the court this season, resulting in an average of 1.04 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Dillon Brooks ($5,600; questionable), Gary Trent Jr. ($5,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets ($9,300) – Tatum has blossomed into a full-fledged superstar. He didn’t score the ball particularly well in Game 2 – he had just 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting – but he was able to salvage his fantasy stock with 10 assists and six boards. More importantly, Tatum racked up at least 41 minutes for the second straight game. He’s increased his production to 1.37 DKFP per minute over the past month, which is one of the top marks on a slate loaded with superstars.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($7,800)

Value

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,300) – As usual, finding value during the postseason is incredibly difficult. The game between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves stands out as your best bet. The total sits at 232.5, which is the top mark on the slate by 10 points.

The Grizzlies have employed a wide rotation in their frontcourt during the postseason, and Anderson is coming off 26.5 minutes in Game 3. He hasn’t made the most of his playing time during the postseason, but he’s still averaged 0.99 DKFP per minute for the year. That makes him a nice positive regression candidate moving forward.

Other Options – Dorian Finney-Smith ($5,300), Seth Curry ($4,300)

Power Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ($10,200) – It’s tough not to love Durant on Saturday. The Nets are in essentially a must-win spot, and head coach Steve Nash has shown the willingness to play Durant massive minutes in those contests. He played basically the full 48 minutes last year vs. the Bucks, and he could get a similar treatment in Game 3 vs. the Celtics.

Durant has averaged 1.39 DKFP per minute, so he can obviously do some damage with that much playing time. The Nets should also benefit from returning home, and their implied team total of 112.75 ranks third on the slate.

Other Options – Tobias Harris ($6,600), Bruce Brown ($6,300)

Value

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($3,700) – Vanderbilt stands out as one of the best value options on Saturday’s slate. He’s dirt cheap at just $3,700, and he’s coming off 36.25 DKFP in his last outing. He played more than 32 minutes in that contest, and while he might not see quite as many minutes on Saturday, he should still be able to pay off this minimal price tag.

Other Options – Brandon Clarke ($5,000)

Center

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($8,600) – Siakam was tied with VanVleet for the lead in minutes per game during the regular season, so he’s another candidate for a monster workload on Saturday. Siakam has also seen a big spike in production recently, increasing his fantasy output to 1.28 DKFP per minute over the past month. Scottie Barnes ($6,500) remains doubtful, so Siakam has elite upside in a must-win spot.

Other Options – Joel Embiid ($10,600), Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,900)

Value

Andre Drummond, Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ($5,100) – Drummond hasn’t been quite as productive during the postseason as he was during the regular season, but he remains a huge threat on a per-minute basis. He’s averaged 1.32 DKFP per minute this season, and he’s increased that figure to 1.43 over the past month. The Nets don’t have much depth in the frontcourt, so Drummond should continue to see a solid handful of minutes each game.

Other Options – Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,000), Nicolas Claxton ($4,600)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.