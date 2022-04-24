All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

2022 First Round NFL Mock Draft

RULES: No Trade allowed in this Mock

1) Jacksonville Jaguars — Aidan Hutchinson

2) Detroit Lions — Malik Willis

3) Houston Texans — Evan Neal

4) New York Jets — Kayvon Thibodeaux

5) New York Giants — Ikem Ekwonu

6) Carolina Panthers — Kenneth Pickett

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) — Travon Walker

8) Atlanta Falcons — Garrett Wilson

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) — Ahmad Gardner

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) — Jameson Williams

11) Washington Commanders — Drake London

12) Minnesota Vikings — Kyle Hamilton

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) — Jordan Davis

14) Baltimore Ravens — Zion Johnson

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) — Jermaine Johnson II

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) — Charles Cross

17) Los Angeles Chargers — Trevor Penning

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) — Chris Olave

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) — Matt Corral

20) Pittsburgh Steelers — Desmond Ridder

21) New England Patriots — Derek Stingley Jr.

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) — Devin Lloyd

23) Arizona Cardinals — Trent McDuffie

24) Dallas Cowboys — Kenyon Green

25) Buffalo Bills — Andrew Booth Jr.

26) Tennessee Titans — Treylon Burks

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — George Karlaftis

28) Green Bay Packers — Christian Watson

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) — Jahan Dotson

30) Kansas City Chiefs - Boye Mafe

31) Cincinnati Bengals — Tyler Linderbaum

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) — Lewis Cine

