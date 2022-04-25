NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for April 25

Monday features a single-game NHL slate, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Flyers did play yesterday, but it was an early game and we have an 8:00 p.m. start time for tonight’s matchup. Philadelphia is also rolling out a lot of young players eager for more ice time, so fatigue isn't likely to be a huge deal. The Flyers have now outscored their last two opponents, 10-4, and picked up the shocking win vs. Pittsburgh yesterday. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have lost eight of their last nine games at home and 12 of their last 14 games, overall. The Flyers have been getting solid goaltending and have shown far more fight of late. The +115 on offer for them today looks big enough to take, even on the road.

Like many teams who are out of things at this point in the season, the Flyers have started calling up younger players to give them an opportunity in the big leagues. Bobby Brink is a second-round pick from 2019 who was just part of the NCAA championship-winning team at the University of Denver. He’s played in seven games for Philly and is already drawing some praise, enough that he’s secured a second-line assignment and played over 17 minutes in his last game. Brink has four assists in those seven games thus far and seems like good value to grab at least a point against the weaker Blackhawks today.

Captain’s Candidates

Martin Jones ($14,100)/Felix Sandstrom ($13,500), Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks

The Flyers have actually been getting solid goaltending of late and with the number of shots they allow, that’s led to some big fantasy performances. Martin Jones stopped 37 of 38 shots faced yesterday against Pittsburgh and has faced 72 shots against over his past two games. Backup Felix Sandstrom has also been quite good in three appearances. He’s averaged 16.2 DKFP over three starts and has also faced 72 shots in his past two games, grabbing the saves bonus in his last outing as well. Chicago has averaged just 2.57 goals scored over their past seven games and makes for a high upside matchup for whichever goalie the Flyers roll with.

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks ($11,400)

There are a few different Flyers forwards we could target tonight, but Konecny offers us the best blend of opportunity and upside. The winger is playing in a first-line role alongside Kevin Hayes ($12,300 CP; $8,200) to finish out the year and is averaging 3.2 shots on net and over 18 minutes of ice time per game over his past 10 starts. Konekcy gets us first unit power-play exposure as well and has been one of, if not the most, consistent Philadelphia forward over the past month. He’s got multiple-point upside in this matchup.

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers ($14,700)

Even if we’re not high on the Blackhawks’ chances today, they still have the better stars at forward than Philly. DeBrincat is up to 40 goals on the year and faces a Flyers team that ranks bottom 10 in shots allowed and goals allowed per game, as well as penalty-kill efficiency. If the Blackhawks' offense shows up, one of DeBrincat or Patrick Kane ($15,900 CP; $10,600) could put in a slate-breaking kind of performance. DeBrincat is over $1,000 cheaper though, is the more prolific goal scorer and seems overdue for a breakout after posting a 3% shooting percentage over his past 10 games.

Flex Options

James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks ($6,400)

For Flex upside, looking below $7K at van Riemsdyk seems like a good idea in this spot. The veteran winger is a boom-or-bust play in that he typically scores or doesn’t give us a ton else, but lately, he’s been scoring often. He has six goals over his past 10 games and has landed three or more shots now in each of his last three outings as well. With the Hawks allowing nearly 33 shots against per game, van Riemsdyk feels like a good deal at this level.

Dominik Kubalik, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers ($2,600)

Speaking of cheap upside, the sub-$3K price tag on Kubalik today has to make him the preferred punt target in this game. The top-six winger has shown better consistency of late playing on the second-line alongside Jonathan Toews ($10,500 CP; $7,000) and comes into this game with seven points in his past 10 starts. He’s hit double-digit DKFP in four of his past 10 games and faces a Flyers team that loves to give up shots on net (fourth-most per game this year). Kubalik is a great punt target on his own for the flex and makes for a good contrarian stack with Toews as well.

Bobby Brink, Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks ($2,400)

We already discussed Brink above, but the former NCAA star is a great flex option on the daily fantasy hockey side of things as well. He’s playing top-six minutes and is now getting looks on the PP1 for the Flyers, which faces off against a Blackhawks penalty kill which is sixth-worst in the entire league in efficiency. Brink has already picked up four helpers in seven games and fired three shots on net in his last game. His first goal could easily come tonight against the Hawks.

