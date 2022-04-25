MLB Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Baseball DFS Picks, Predictions, Betting Odds for April 25

Monday has a bit of an odd schedule, so tonight’s slate is set to lock at 6:10 p.m. ET. So let’s get into it.

Follow me on Twitter or you’re not allowed to read this article. @SBuchanan24

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Notes

Biggest Moneyline Favorite

Note: This section highlights the pitcher whose team is the largest favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Corbin Burnes, $10,200, Milwaukee Brewers (-195) vs. San Francisco Giants (+165) — With pushing the start time of the slate earlier, we do have Burnes available for daily fantasy lineups. This is his third start of the season and he’s back on track after a rough Opening Day. Granted, he’s taken care of the Pirates and Orioles in the process but he’s gone 14 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with 18 strikeouts. All of his numbers seem back to normal, including his swing-and-miss rate, which currently stands at 15.7%. The Giants, offensively, have been good but they do strikeout at a fairly high rate. Against righties, they have a 23.4% K% to go with a .322 wOBA, a .153 ISO, and a 112 wRC+. His strikeout upside is one of the highest on the slate and will no doubt make him one of, if not the, most popular option.

Highest Projected Total

Los Angeles Dodgers (-180; 4.5 team total) at Arizona Diamondbacks (+155; 3.5 team total) 9 runs— This is the only game with a total of nine runs. The Dodgers are the big favorites in this one as they take on Merrill Kelly ($7,200). To his credit, he’s been absolutely dominant through three starts. You’d be shocked to know that in 15 1/3 innings, he’s posted a 1.71 FIP, a 10.5 K/9, a 2.9 BB/9 and has yet to allow a home run. It’s not as if he’s had an easy schedule either, facing the Nationals, Astros, and Padres. He’s enjoyed a slight uptick in his velocity as well, which is likely part of the factor for his early success.

This matchup, however, will be his toughest assignment yet. This Dodgers offense has been heating up and is averaging 4.8 runs per game over the last five games. Against righties, they have a .349 wOBA, a .177 ISO, and a 130 wRC+. This team has also been one of the most patient teams in the league, with the second-highest (trailing only the Diamondbacks) BB% at 11.6%. Kelly has exhibited strong command but it’s another element that could make this a tough start for him. Overall, I’m not convinced the Diamondbacks can do their part to help push the over in this one, so I think the under is the play to make.

Weather Notes

No weather concerns!

April 25, 2022 Betting Splits

Follow me on Twitter @SBuchanan24 for daily updates on these splits.

Splits to Start

These stats reflect 2021 numbers until May 1.

Pitchers vs. Left-Handed Batters

Worst vs. LHB, FIP, wOBA

Framber Valdez, 4.81, .320

Miles Mikolas, 4.56, .325

Kyle Freeland, 4.33, .344



Best vs. LHB, FIP, wOBA

Corbin Burnes, 1.49, .248

Nathan Eovaldi, 2.28, .281

Shane Bieber, 3.13, .330

Pitchers vs. Right-Handed Batters



Worst vs. RHB, FIP, wOBA

Sammy Long, 5.24, .366

Kyle Freeland, 4.74, .350

Merrill Kelly, 4.48, .356

Best vs. RHB, FIP, wOBA

Corbin Burnes, 1.78, .215

Max Scherzer, 2.68, .233

Shane Bieber, 2.93, .257

Lineup Starters

Pitcher to Build Around

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, $8,800 -Walker didn’t have a great start his last time out against the Braves, so that gets us a really good discount for him against the Diamondbacks. Sure, allowing three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts in five innings doesn’t exactly get the juices flowing, but these offenses aren’t even on the same planet. The D-Backs currently lead the league in K% against righties at 27.3% to go with a .294 wOBA, a .149 ISO and an 88 wRC+. Yes, it’s been that bad for Arizona. Take advantage of a very cheap Buehler in a huge bounce back spot.

Stud Hitter to Pay For

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies, $5,300 — I’m always looking to load up on Castellanos when he’s facing a lefty. He’s only logged 17 plate appearances against them this season but if you combine that with last year, we’re talking about a .397 wOBA with a .275 ISO and a 146 wRC+. Now he faces Freeland, who has struggled out of the gate. Sure, pitching at Coors Field is not his fault (although he did sign an extension so maybe it is now?) but his strikeouts are down, his command has been off and his 7.71 ERA with a 4.30 FIP isn’t exactly a positive for him.

Save Big by Drafting

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, $3,500 — I really like this price on Brantley, who has dropped $1,000 over the last three games despite averaging 12.7 DKFP in that span. Now he has a matchup against Dane Dunning ($5,200), who has a 4.82 FIP through his 12 2/3 innings. Since joining the majors in the shortened 2020 season, Dunning has posted a .345 wOBA, a 3.71 FIP (which isn’t bad actually) and a 3.6 BB/9 to lefties. $3,500 is simply too cheap for batting second in his potent offense.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with the permission of the applicable MLB entity. All rights reserved.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.