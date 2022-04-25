Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 25

There are three games today. Boston and Philadelphia can close out their series while Dallas and Utah are tied at two apiece. Fred VanVleet is out and was the only significant player listed on the injury report. Keep in mind, though, that Joel Embiid has a thumb injury that will require surgery in the offseason.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz ($10,600) – Luka missed the first three games of the series, but returned on Saturday and played 34 minutes, producing 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. That was good for 54 DKFP. He did not seem affected by the calf injury that had been bothering him and could see an uptick in playing time on Monday. Doncic averaged 1.87 FP/Min over the last month and has 70-DKFP upside, a feat he accomplished three times over the last month. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and the usage rate will be in the 40% range.

Other Options – James Harden ($9,200)

Value

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks ($4,700) – Clarkson is the microwave off the bench for the Jazz and won’t do much outside of scoring. As a result, the fantasy production can be volatile if he’s not hitting his shots. That said, the usage will usually be in the 25% range and he has played over 30 minutes in the last two games. When he’s hot, Clarkson has 30-DKFP upside.

Other Options – Payton Pritchard ($3,300)

Shooting Guard

Stud

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors ($9,200) - Harden is a shell of himself, due to older age and role on the team. The usage rate is in the mid-20s, a far cry from the 40% he used to enjoy in Houston, as Embiid is the focal point of the team. That said, he’s playing 40 minutes and is still a threat to triple-double on any given night. He likely won’t access a ceiling game, as he’s only averaging 1.17 FP/Min over the last month, but the floor should be relatively high. If Embiid aggravates the thumb injury, then Harden could see more usage.

Other Options – Donovan Mitchell ($8,800), Jaylen Brown ($8,200)

Value

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz ($4,800) – Bullock is a low-usage player, the ceiling isn’t particularly high and the price doesn’t make you jump up and down for joy. That said, he’s played at least 44 minutes in every game of the series and scored double-digits in all. He grabs his share of rebounds, and with Luka on the floor, should get plenty of open looks. He’s scored at least 24.75 DKFP in every game this series.

Other Options – Jordan Clarkson ($4,700)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets ($9,500) – Tatum had a usage rate of 26% in the first two games of the series and went for 53 and 44.5 DKFP. That is the area he will land at most nights, but he does have an extra gear when needed, as evidenced in Game 3. The usage rate was 40.7% and he put up 65.25 DKFP. During the regular season, he went for at least 60 DKFP 10 times with a high of 79.5. There’s a chance that the Nets have packed it in but DK Sportsbook has the spread at only one point in favor of Brooklyn, so a ceiling game could be in the works for Tatum.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($8,200), Bruce Brown ($6,500)

Value

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz ($5,100) – As with Bullock, Finney-Smith is a low-usage player who likely won’t produce a ceiling game. The price isn’t cheap either. He’s playing a ton of minutes, though, over 40 minutes in each contest and he’s scored at least 23 DKFP in every contest.

Other Options – Grant Williams ($3,800), Reggie Bullock ($4,800)

Power Forward

Stud

Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ($6,500) – The Celtics have clamped down on both Kyrie and Durant, leaving opportunities for role players such as Brown to feast. With the Celtics up 3-0 in the series, they will likely continue to allow Brown to beat them. He’s scored 45 and 46 DKFP in the last two games. In Game 1, he only went for 12.75 DKFP, so the range of outcomes is wide. That said, in the final three regular season contests, Brown went for at least 43 DKFP in all with a high of 54.5, so he’s shown the capacity to produce. Brown has been contributing in every statistical category so there are many paths to fantasy goodies. He has exceeded the DKFP production of Durant at a considerable discount.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($9,500), Pascal Siakam ($9,000)

Value

Thaddeus Young, Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers ($3,700) – Young played a total of 20 minutes in the first three games of the series. In Game 4, though, he received 30 minutes and put up 35.25 DKFP. The main reason was because VanVleet left the game early. Young is able to contribute in every statistical category and could be relied on again on Monday because VanVleet has been ruled out.

Other Options – Grant Williams ($3,800), Dorian Finney-Smith ($5,100)

Center

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers ($9,000) – Embiid is the obvious class at the position but I do have concerns about the thumb injury. As a result, I’ll write up Siakam because he’s healthy, is going to play over 40 minutes and could come close to matching Embiid. Now, the range of outcomes is high with Siakam. He does have a 70-DKFP ceiling, which he accomplished against Philadelphia back in early April, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he scored fewer than 30 DKFP, which happened in Game 3. If the ownership level is depressed on Embiid, then I will happily go there.

Other Options – Rudy Gobert ($7,100)

Value

Nicolas Claxton, Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ($4,600) – Drummond has no business being on the floor in a playoff game. Claxton is the superior option but will he get the playing time? After receiving 31 minutes in Game 1, he’s played 23 and 21 minutes. He has scored 32, 19 and 24.75 DKFP. With this being an elimination game, I’m thinking Claxton gets back closer to 30 minutes while Drummond dons the towel over his head on the bench.

Other Options – Thaddeus Young ($3,700)

