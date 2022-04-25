NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 25

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

This was looking like the series to watch in the first-round, with the expectation of a back-and-forth competitive series. It’s been a very entertaining series, particularly as a Boston backer, but it’s coming up all Celtics through three games.

After rallying in both home games to win, the C’s locked in for an impressive road win on Saturday in Game 3. The Celtics are going to need to keep playing at that level to win Game 4, but I haven’t seen or heard anything from the team that makes me think we won’t get that same focus on Monday.

Of course, the Nets might get some help from the officials in this game when they can — Scott Foster will be calling this game. But I still feel the way the Celtics are playing, the Nets might not even be in position to get a couple late calls that would help them win this game. Kevin Durant has been completely dominated by Jayson Tatum. Kyrie Irving seems checked out ... does he really want to go get heckled back in Boston in a potential series clincher for the C’s?

Ime Udoka is coaching circles around Steve Nash, and the lack of adjustments are really costing the Nets. This one feels over.

I think the 76ers are a terrific moneyline parlay piece if you want one, but it’s also a lot of points to lay on a Doc Rivers team in a closeout game — there are a handful of very good teams in closeout Game 5’s at home that you could put together here.

So without a side in the game, I do think we can capitalize on the Fred VanVleet absence. Gary Trent Jr. had a tough time earlier in the series, but that was with Toronto closer to full strength, and while Trent was dealing with an illness that he struggled to play through — he shot 2-for-14 from the field in in 36 minutes in the first two games combined.

In the two games since then, Trent has shot 17-of-39 from the field in 84 minutes — scoring exactly 24 points in each game. And that was with FVV playing three of those halves. Trent has been one of the Raptors that has benefitted most this season with FVV off the floor, averaging 21.3 points in the 16 games VanVleet missed this season. Look for Trent to get up plenty of shots in this one.

Tough showing early in Game 4 for the Mavericks, but they bounced back very strong on the road in the second half, and probably should’ve won that game. Utah snuck out the home win in a desperation situation, and now head back to Dallas.

This is one the Mavs should regain some momentum. Luka Doncic looked terrific on Saturday, and should be ready to take on plenty of responsibilities in a crucial Game 5 at home. I can’t buy into Utah being legitimate in this series. Credit the Jazz for finding a way in Game 4, but the Mavs have been the better team this series, mostly without their stud. This is where I expect the Jazz to fold and the Mavs to come up big.

