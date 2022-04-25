Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for April 25

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Jeff Pratt:

I like Reggie Bullock. He’s struggled for the majority of the season with Dallas but he’s really stepped it up in the playoffs. He’s scored 24+ DK fantasy points in all four games in this series against Utah, hitting 3+ threes in each of those contests as well, which is what he’s paid to do. But what really jumps out though is how many minutes Bullock has played for the Mavs. He’s barely gotten any rest in this series, playing 44 or more minutes in all four games. With Luka Doncic back in the equation for Dallas, all eyes will be on him, which will only open up more opportunities for Reggie.

Chinmay Vaidya:

I’m taking Jordan Clarkson. He had a really poor showing in Game 1, but since then he’s really turned it around and had that monster effort in Game 4, which ultimately helped the Jazz even the series. The Mavs have locked in on Donovan Mitchell, especially at the end of games, so I like Clarkson, who is getting more run in these games and is also closing games for Quin Snyder’s Jazz. So give me the swingman who has been explosive off the bench for Utah to be the value play tonight—he’s still under $5K on DK.

Jeff’s Pick: Reggie Bullock ($4,800)

Chinmay’s Pick: Jordan Clarkson ($4,700)

