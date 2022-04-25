Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Mexico Open Picks, Predictions, Rankings and Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 Mexico Open Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks, provide their one-and-done strategy for the event from Vidanta Vallarta.

2022 Mexico Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

2022 Mexico Open — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Mexico Open: Field

144 Players | Top 65 & Ties Make the Cut

First Tee Time: Thursday, April 28

Defending Champion: First Time at Course

2022 Mexico Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Driving Distance Gained

Strokes Gained Putting 5-15 Feet

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Mexico Open: Course

Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,456

Greens: Paspalum

2022 Mexico Open: Past Winners

First Year at Course

2022 Mexico Open Picks

Gary Woodland

It’s an absolute crapshoot after Jon Rahm. Except maybe Woodland, who is the only player in the field who rates out better than the Spaniard over the past 24 rounds when you combine driving distance and approach play.

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

Wyndham Clark

The biggest comp course, I think, is Coco Beach for the Puerto Rico Open: Similar length, lack of rough, same grass type. Clark is one of a handful of players in the field gaining over 2.0 strokes per round (total) at Coco Beach, albeit in a small sample. He actually has a T10 and T22 in his two alternate field events over the past three years. He rates out second in the field in driving distance over the past 24 rounds and enters play in solid form after an early season lull. Starting with a T22 at Corales, Clark has gone T71/T35 before a T10 in the team event last week

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER(NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF(IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.