NASCAR Picks: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Best Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let the real racing begin. Gone for now are the plate tracks, dirt tracks and road courses. This week the NASCAR circuit returns to a traditional oval. As always, trust the spreadsheet but also trust your eyes. Here are the best bets for the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover, which gets underway Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne Race Winner

Kyle Larson +450

This is Week 1. The real season begins at Dover. Forget everything that happened before this race. The schedule makers had their fun and tried to generate TV ratings. They front loaded the schedule with gimmick race after gimmick race. Now, it’s time for the meat and potatoes. The races for the real fans — the real lap turners. The best drivers in the best cars will stand out this week. No one is better than Larson and no car is faster than Larson’s. He won 11 races last season, and now he starts his second quest towards a double-digit wins in a single season.

Featured Matchup: Alex Bowman vs. William Byron

William Byron -120

The Hendrick cars were the class of the field at Dover last season. They finished 1-2-3-4 and that’s where they ran for practically the entire race. Bowman won the race, but Byron had a better average running position. A brake issue was just enough of a hindrance that Byron could not compete with his teammates. Both drivers have wins this season, but Byron’s recent win at Martinsville is much more convincing. Dover has nothing in common with Martinsville, but Martinsville is another example of the major step forward Byron is taking this season. His Real Rating is the second-best in NASCAR this season.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Featured Matchup: Chase Elliott vs. Tyler Reddick

Chase Elliott -165

Both drivers are having good seasons. Reddick seems to be getting more of the spotlight but Elliott is standing alongside him on the stage. Elliott has one bad race this season, and it’s a stretch to call Fontana a bad race. He was battling for the win near the end when his teammate put him in the wall. Elliott doesn’t have a win, but this is a matchup bet. He doesn’t have to win. A good finish should do the trick, and he has plenty this season, as he’s No. 1 in the standings.

Featured Matchup: Kevin Harvick vs. Martin Truex Jr

Martin Truex Jr -130

Early on in the 2021 Dover race, Truex had the speed to compete with the Hendrick cars. He was going to need to be flawless, but a win was possible. He was not flawless. Truex damaged his car while trying to remove debris from the grill. It only got worse. His pit road setup adjustments backfired and that was that. This has been a strong track for Harvick and Truex in the past, but it’s not clear that Harvick has completely returned to form. Truex may not be on top of his game, but he’s close. It’s only a matter of time before he visits Victory Lane like his JGR teammates.

Featured Matchup: Kyle Larson vs. Ross Chastain

Kyle Larson -170

This has been a great season for Chastain, and he has top-10 potential at Dover. Larson has the potential to lead all 400 laps. He led 263 laps at Dover last season and maintained an unbelievable average running position of 1.5. Dover is one of Larson’s best tracks. It’s also a preferred track for his crew chief, Cliff Daniels. This team won quite a few Dover races over the years with Jimmie Johnson driving — 11 to be exact.

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.