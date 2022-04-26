NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for April 26

Tuesday features a 13-game NHL slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Bruins got Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak back recently (who both rested on Sunday) and now face a Panthers team who is coming off an 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Florida hasn’t been quite as dominant on the road this season and the Bruins have now beaten two quality Eastern rivals in their last two home starts. With their team back at full strength, they have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Panthers’ attack and depth on offense to slow it enough to pick up a win here. This is a bigger game for them than the Panthers, who are just hoping no one gets hurt until the playoffs start.

These teams have already played a couple of close 3-2 games this season and should feature two of the league’s most elite goaltenders in net. Juuse Saros has a .927 save% at home this season while Jacob Markstrom has been even better on the road with a .928 save%. With Nashville searching for an official playoff berth, look for a closely fought game and the goalies to dominate.

Top Stack

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Steven Stamkos ($6,900) — Nikita Kucherov ($7,300) — Ondrej Palat ($2,900)

There are a couple of different narratives we can focus on today but the main one we want to target in this game is the 100-point narrative with Steven Stamkos. The veteran forward has never cracked the mark in an already illustrious career but sits just three points off the mark today. The Lightning have three games left but likely may think about resting their leader if their spot is locked up with one game left. Stamkos would love to hit this mark today and has been on absolute fire of late, landing 15 points alone over his last five games.

The insane push by Stamkos has come with a switch back to the center position where he’s played in the middle alongside elite winger Nikita Kucherov. The Russian has been on fire himself, producing 27.0 or more DKFP in three of his last five games. Affordability becomes much easier with this group too when we add in Ondrej Palat, who has finally come alive again with six points in his last five games. Just being attached to these two elite forwards means Palat becomes a huge value at under $3,000 and if Stamkos does attain the 100-point mark today, he’ll almost certainly be involved.

We know the Blue Jackets—they allow a ton of shots and goals (bottom five in shots and goals against) and are on the road after an upset win on Sunday. This could get ugly for them so look to take advantage by rostering the Lightning’s top line.

Superstar to target

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes ($8,000)

Another narrative we have to watch for today is the 50-goal mark that Kaprizov is approaching. He currently sits at 45 goals and has three games left to play. Kaprizov is obviously going to need a monumental effort over those last three games to reach the mark, but if it is going to happen, there’s a good chance we see multiple of the five goals needed come today against the Coyotes. Arizona sits as +425 underdogs in this spot while the Wild have a 4.7 implied goal total. The Coyotes obviously sit bottom-five in pretty much every defensive metric on the planet and have lost 10 games in a row.

We have a weak opponent, a great player at a reasonable price, and a serious narrative to play off. The $8K salary with Kaprizov looks great to build around in hopes that we get a special kind of night from the superstar.

Value on Offense

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken ($3,900)

The Canucks have faltered a little over their last few games but their offense has remained solid. They’ve got a 4.0 implied team total against Seattle, and have scored 25 goals over their last five home games. Conor Garland is still playing in a great top-six role for fantasy purposes as he’s been tagging alongside J.T. Miller ($7,100), who has been an absolute force the second half of the season. Garland has 11 points of his own over the last 10 games and makes for a great upside value today on his own, or as part of an affordable stacking duo with Miller.

Taylor Hall, Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers ($4,000)

I mentioned the spot for the Bruins today, who are back to full strength and may be getting the Panthers at an opportune time as they really have nothing to play for until the playoffs actually begin. Taylor Hall has been better of late, putting a bad slump behind him with two goals in his last four games. Anytime you can get Hall at this level of salary you should consider the former Oiler as he’s still capable of those breakout nights and attached to an elite power-play. Florida’s penalty-kill remains the weakest part of their team as well.

Goalie

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators ($8,000)

As mentioned above, these two teams have played a couple of closer 3-2 games already this season. With two elite goalies in play, there’s a good chance that at least one of them ends up as one of the top scorers at goalie. Jacob Markstrom has been terrific on the road for Calgary this season—and for daily fantasy hockey purposes—posting a 15-7-1 record and averaging 17.4 DKFP in road starts.

Markstrom also enters playing well, having allowed two or fewer goals in three straight games. From a narrative perspective, the Flames would love to take some revenge on Nashville, who beat them in a close game last week, and delay their trip to the playoffs. Calgary is also simply the better team here and has been great on the road this season. Markstrom looks undervalued today at $8K flat.

Value on Defense

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings ($4,100)

The Leafs take on the Red Wings at home today in a game that has a monstrous 7.0 over/under. The Leafs themselves have a 5.0 implied goal total, so any cheaper players who will be on the ice for decent minutes in this spot should be catching our eyes as potential value targets.

Giordano has slowly started to make his way into a more prominent role with the Leafs, having played over 22 minutes in his last outing. He blocked seven shots in that outing and is up to eight points scored with the Leafs in his last eight games as well. With some power-play exposure and growing ice-time, the $4,100 salary looks like great value if you’re planning on going cheap at defense today. He also makes for a great stacking partner with any of the Leafs forwards (given his growing ice-time), which only adds to his value.

Power Play Defensemen

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars ($5,200)

The Stars and Golden Knights meet today in a game that could decide the final playoff position out West. We may have a closer, low-scoring game on our hands here, but we should also not be shy to target the good value on the Vegas backend. Shea Theodore has been a huge part of the Golden Knights’ run down the stretch to even make this interesting, as he has 11 points in his last 10 games and has played over 23 minutes in two of his last three outings.

We should expect Theodore to see a ton of ice today as the Golden Knights have no reason to rest any of their players and the Stars’ penalty-kill is also just mediocre, operating at under 80% of the season. Theodore has averaged 3.3 shots on net over his last 10 games and has hit the DK shots on net bonus twice in his last three games as well. The upside at this price is too good to pass on.

