NBA Picks for April 27: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Bucks and Warriors have a chance to finish of their respective first-round opponents. But how will the Bulls and Nuggets handle these elimination-game scenarios? Here’s how to best navigate Wednesday’s NBA Playoffs action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bulls averaged 27.1 first-quarter points per game throughout the regular season. That might seem like a reason to lean toward the over, but Chicago’s average put them at 23rd in that category in 2021. More importantly, they’ve only gone over that number — or this total — once this series.

The Bucks had one of the better first-quarter defenses throughout the regular season, giving up 26.9 points per game in the opening 12 minutes throughout 2021-22. That lands them at the No. 7 spot in the league. While the Bucks struggled in the first quarter without Khris Middleton in Game 3, they held Chicago to 22 first-quarter points in Game 4.

And now, the Bulls are without Zach LaVine (health protocols). On the surface, that clearly makes Milwaukee’s job quite a bit easier. When you dig a little deeper, you’ll find further confirmation: he averaged a team-high 6.1 first-quarter points per game this season (narrowly edging out DeMar DeRozan’s even six).

Plain and simple, if the Nuggets have any hope of stealing another game, Jokic has to focus on scoring over facilitating. With Denver down 3-0 on Sunday, Jokic showed he’s ready to do just that, dropping 37 on the Warriors to fight off elimination. In fact, the Denver center has dropped 37 in the last two games, clearly illustrating his change in approach to the series.

While it might behoove the Warriors to try and slow him down, they’ve already shown they can handle the Nuggets on a night Jokic goes off. Without Jamal Murray, Denver doesn’t have much else in the way of consistent, high-ceiling scoring options. The plan and personnel on both sides present Jokic with another chance at a high-scoring night.

