DraftKings’ New Original Podcast, “GoJo” with Mike Golic Jr., Drops May 2

They’ve been best friends, former teammates, and sports media members, and now they can finally add “co-hosts” to their titles, as Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman join forces in launching their new DraftKings podcast “GoJo.”

The hour-long podcast is set to debut Monday, May 2nd and will air five days per week (Monday to Friday), allowing the former Notre Dame teammates ample space to offer unique perspectives and gut checks on the hottest topics across sports and pop culture. They’ll break down the biggest games of the week while hosting regular guests and larger-than-life personalities along the way. Or put differently, if it’s trending in your Twitter timeline, it will likely be covered on “GoJo.”

Check out “GoJo” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, the iHeartRadio app and more. To get ahead of the action, you can also check out a welcome teaser episode in advance of Monday’s official debut here. And for even more real-time takes beyond their daily show, make sure to check out @gojoshow on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

