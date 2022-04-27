NFL Draft Props: Zion Johnson Draft Position O/U 24.5 Bets, Odds, Predictions on DraftKings Sportsbook

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can change rapidly leading up to a draft based on news and information.

Betting drafts is a completely different animal than betting the outcome of games. There are no winners or losers. No refs or bad beats. It’s about tracking an information based market and using what you’re able to gather to find an edge on the board. These articles will all feature one NFL Draft prop that I feel is worth locking in at the time of publication and those specific odds. But things can change, and that means hedging and placing bets that contradict some of our previous bets could come into play, all with the intention of profiting on draft weekend. The draft market has been very good to us the last couple of years. Let’s looks to keep building!

NFL Draft Position Prop

I’m getting started later on NFL Draft stuff than I’d hoped to, and that means missing the best number on some of our plays. That said, there’s still some value on the board as we approach Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Zion Johnson’s prop was 26.5 a while back, but given all the rave reviews on him during the draft process, his prop only dropping two spots seems light. There are no elite prospects at the top of this draft, unlike recent years with a Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence at the top of the board. It sounds like we could see a run on offensive tackles early in this draft, a safer position and a need for a lot of these teams picking early.

Johnson is a guard from Boston College, and maybe the best interior lineman in this draft. I think his range starts once we get into the teens, as there are a few teams picking in there that could use the help on the inside to protect their young quarterbacks.

So where is our safety net on Zion? A couple of teams in the 20s should be his floor. Johnson reportedly interviews very well and is a prospect that jumped out to a lot of teams, including the New England Patriots. Zion is obviously local to the Pats, so they should have a good feel for him. New England selects at No. 21.

And finally, the Dallas Cowboys do need to address the offensive line, and hold a key selection here at No. 24. That feels like a safe floor to cash this one by the hook if it gets there.

