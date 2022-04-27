NFL Draft Props: John Metchie Draft Position O/U 56.5 Bets, Odds, Predictions on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can change rapidly leading up to a draft based on news and information.

Each article I write up will feature one NFL Draft prop available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Betting drafts is a completely different animal than betting the outcome of games. There are no winners or losers. No refs or bad beats. It’s about tracking an information based market and using what you’re able to gather to find an edge on the board. These articles will all feature one NFL Draft prop that I feel is worth locking in at the time of publication and those specific odds. But things can change, and that means hedging and placing bets that contradict some of our previous bets could come into play, all with the intention of profiting on draft weekend. The draft market has been very good to us the last couple of years. Let’s looks to keep building!

NFL Draft Position Prop

I’m getting started later on NFL Draft stuff than I’d hoped to, and that means missing the best number on some of our plays. That said, there’s still some value on the board as we approach Thursday’s NFL Draft.

If you watch much college football, Metchie is probably a name you know from his time at Alabama. He played on some tremendous teams over the last few seasons, including behind Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith on the 2020 National Championship team. Metchie then got his time to shine in 2021, playing opposite Jameson Williams for the Crimson Tide. He finished the season with 96 grabs for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Metchie was playing his best football down the stretch, hauling in 10 passes for 173 yards against Arkansas and then 13 for 150 in the season finale against Auburn. Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, but was a big factor in the upset victory, racking up six receptions for 97 yards and a score.

Metchie clearly has a role as a very good slot receiver in the NFL, and with the rush on the position in this draft, I expect him to be off the board in the top-half of the second-round. We could see seven WR go in the first-round on Thursday, and some teams drafting early on Friday are in contention to select Metchie.

My guess is he goes by the end of the 40’s in this draft, but if Metchie is indeed available in the 50s, there’s some realistic landing spots. The Philadelphia Eagles have No. 51, The Green Bay Packers select No. 53, the New England Patriots are on the clock at No. 54 and the Dallas Cowboys are up at No. 56.

I put out Metchie at U59.5 earlier on Twitter, but think 56.5 is a very play-able number.

Place your NFL Draft bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.