NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at Dover

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at Dover slate locks at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. John Hunter Nemechek ($10,600) — This isn’t Sam Hunt Racing JHN. This is JGR JHN. When Nemechek is in the No. 18 Toyota, he’s the favorite.

2. Noah Gragson ($11,100) — His team missed the setup last season. Dave Elenz expected the concrete track to rubber up, but it didn’t and Gragson was too loose. New crew chief and genius Luke Lambert will not make the same mistake.

3. Justin Allgaier ($10,300) — During two of the last three Dover races, Allgaier has scored over 40 hog points. Both of those races were on green tracks. Those Xfinity races were the first NASCAR laps for those weekends. That will not be the case this weekend with the return of practice.

4. Ty Gibbs ($11,400) — Last season, Gibbs held his own at the Monster Mile and finished fifth without practice. He didn’t come in completely cold. He won and led all 125 laps of the ARCA East race at Dover.

5. Josh Berry ($10,100) — He finished second to Ty Gibbs in the 2021 Dover ARCA race. The next day he battled for the win without practice in the Xfinity Series car.

6. Daniel Hemric ($9,200) — The next month will determine Hemric’s future. If he can win at the traditional tracks on the upcoming schedule, then maybe, he’ll get an opportunity in the Cup Series. Don’t be surprised to see the already aggressive driver become even more aggressive.

7. AJ Allmendinger ($10,900) — The 2022 schedule has been an old school video game. Every race has been a completely different level that has required a different skill set. Through this gauntlet, Allmendinger has an average finish of fourth.

8. Brandon Jones ($9,400) — Believe it or not, Jones has the fifth-best Real Rating this season (a statistic that comprehensively synthesizes a driver’s race). Those numbers are not inflated because of a fortunate win at Martinsville, but give the guy credit — Brandon Jones won at Martinsville!

9. Ryan Sieg ($8,200) — Outside of an eventful Las Vegas race, Sieg has a finish of 11th or better in the other seven races. At Dover last season, Sieg recorded the ninth-most laps inside the top 10.

10. Sam Mayer ($9,700) — He’s wrecking a lot of cars again. In his defense, the schedule has been a minefield, but Mayer didn’t do himself any favors at Martinsville. We’ve seen this story before. Tyler Reddick cost Dale Jr. a lot of money, and although he won the Xfinity championship, Earnhardt dropped him from JRM.

11. Anthony Alfredo ($7,100) — Money talks and Alfredo has sponsors. The Our Motorsports driver has a top-15 finish in each of the last four races and two were real races at Richmond and Martinsville.

12. Sheldon Creed ($8,600) — There have been wrecks, but the No. 2 RCR car has speed. Statistically, Creed has been a top-10 driver. He’s not ready to lead, but he’s fast enough to steal a win.

13. Parker Retzlaff ($6,200) — The legend continues to grow. A mechanical failure ruined his day at Phoenix. He bounced back and finished 10th at Richmond and 12th at Martinsville. Those are challenging tracks for everyone, let alone a small-team rookie with little experience.

14. Landon Cassill ($8,000) — If the race goes green like last year’s race, it’s difficult for the Kaulig cars to win. This team isn’t great on long runs, but they have the short-run speed to win at an intermediate track. Fortunately, this is a short-run series.

15. Bayley Currey ($5,200) — Throw out the plate races and the road course race. JD Motorsports’ best driver earned top-20 finishes at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Martinsville.

