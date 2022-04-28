Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 28

After two teams were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, three more teams could be joining them Thursday. It might be one of the last nights to enjoy a three-game slate, so let’s discuss some studs and value to target at each position while filling out your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz ($11,000) – Doncic has showed no rust after missing the first three games of this series with a calf injury. He has shot a combined 22-for-43 from the field since making his return, averaging 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 3-pointers. With his ability to contribute in so many different areas, he could still be worth his hefty salary.

Other Options – Chris Paul ($9,300)

Value

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns ($3,400) – Alvarado is a pest on the defensive end. He’s posted two steals in back-to-back games, which is even more impressive when you consider how good Chris Paul is at limiting turnovers. Don’t expect a ton of scoring from Alvarado, but he has scored at least 12.0 DKFP in three of the last four games. That’s enough to at least make him worth considering at such a cheap salary.

Other Options – Cameron Payne ($3,600)

Shooting Guard

Stud

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns ($8,600) – If the Pelicans are going to stay alive in this series, they are going to need another big performance from McCollum. He’s had a great series, scoring at least 42.0 DKFP four times. He logged at least 40 minutes in all four of those games and should be on the floor a ton again in this matchup.

Other Options – Brandon Ingram ($9,000)

Value

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz ($5,000) – Bullock shot an insane 41.0 percent from 3-point land with the Knicks last season. Although he regressed in that area during his first season with the Mavericks, he didn’t exactly struggle by shooting 36.0 percent. He’s hit three 3-pointers in all five games of this series, which helped him score at least 24.8 DKFP each time.

Other Options – Jordan Clarkson ($5,800)

Small Forward

Stud

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($6,200) – Fred VanVleet (hip) was unable to play in Game 5, so the Raptors slotted Barnes in as their starting point guard. While he didn’t excel in any one particular area, he managed to produce enough across the board to score 33.5 DKFP across 41 minutes. With VanVleet listed as doubtful for Game 6, expect Barnes to fill the same role that he did Monday.

Other Options – Gary Trent Jr. ($6,500)

Value

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans ($4,900) – There were reports Wednesday that Devin Booker (hamstring) is making a push to return in this series, and that there is a chance that he could play Thursday. When he originally suffered the injury, it was believed that he would miss the rest of the series. If he doesn’t play, then Johnson is someone to target. He’s been starting with Booker out and has scored at least 25.3 DKFP in back-to-back games.

Other Options – Jae Crowder ($4,700)

Power Forward

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($9,200) – Siakam is a very good passer, which was evident by him averaging 5.3 assists per game during the regular season. With VanVleet out of Game 5, he dished out seven assists to go along with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He’s averaged a staggering 43 minutes per game in this series, so with an expanded role as a passer likely upcoming, he’s an extremely appealing option.

Other Options – Tobias Harris ($7,000)

Value

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($3,900) – The Raptors went with a tight eight-man rotation with VanVleet out of Game 5. Only three players logged more than 15 minutes off the bench, with Boucher being one of them. He scored 16.5 DKFP across his 17 minutes, marking the third time in this series that he has scored at least that many DKFP.

Other Options – Maxi Kleber ($4,000)

Center

Stud

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans ($7,900) – Talk about an efficient scorer. After shooting 63.4 percent from the field during the regular season, Ayton has shot 67.6 percent in this series. That has helped him average 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across the five games. His floor is as high as any other center included in this slate.

Other Options – Jonas Valanciunas ($7,500)

Value

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($4,600) – Achiuwa was one of the other three members of the Raptors’ bench to see significant run in Game 5. He actually led the unit in playing time with 27 minutes. That helped him score 32.3 DKFP, and he has now scored at least 21.0 DKFP three times in this series. If you want to spend down at the position, Achiuwa stands out among the limited options.

Other Options – Thaddeus Young ($4,100)

