NBA Picks for April 28: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We’ve got the good old Damien going on Thursday with three Game 6s on the schedule. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s NBA Playoffs action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Toronto hasn’t necessarily won the first quarter every time out vs. the 76ers, but they’ve largely produced on the offensive end. They’ve only been held under this number once in the last five games, bottoming out at 24 points the last time they were in Toronto (Game 4). But in Game 5 without Fred VanVleet (doubtful) — who they should be without again on Thursday — the Raptors dropped 29 in the first quarter on the 76ers.

Now, the Philadelphia 76ers were a top-10 defense in the first quarter throughout the regular season. However, that only meant they were holding opponents to 27.3 points per game, which gets us over Thursday’s first-quarter total. The Raptors, meanwhile, averaged 27 first-quarter points per game throughout the regular season. So not only are we asking the Raptors and 76ers to do what they’ve done throughout this series, but also what they’ve done all season. Seems reasonable.

