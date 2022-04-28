NHL Picks: Best Bets, DraftKings Fantasy Hockey DFS Cheat Sheet for April 28

Thursday features a nine-game NHL slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $30K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

This is a massive game for the Wild. They are tied with the Blues right now in points but have a game in hand. Whoever finishes higher in the standings will get home ice advantage in their playoff matchup. The Wild have also been an excellent 5v5 team this year and are one of the few who can stand with Calgary in that regard. They have a 28-8-2 home record this year and have a lot to play for considering how big an advantage home ice would be against the Blues. Calgary is just playing out the string and could even start a backup in net. The Wild look like good value at -125.

The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for this game, who is battling injury for the Predators at exactly the wrong time. The Predators backed into the playoffs with a loss against Calgary, and now have to deal with the deflating news that their star goalie is injured. For Colorado, this is likely their first round opponent, and they’ll want to put a stamp on their superiority today. This line is surprisingly big considering the injury to Saros and the fact that Colorado has won four of their last five home games by two or more goals.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Top Stack

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Patrice Bergeron ($6,400) — Brad Marchand ($7,400) — Jake DeBrusk ($5,000)

The Bruins can still move up in the playoff standings, and we should see them play their starters until the bitter end of the regular season—considering some of them missed some time down the stretch. A fully healthy Boston just beat the best team in the Eastern Conference in their last go, and now get a Sabres team who allows over 35 shots per game and is the ninth-worst in penalty kill on the year.

Jake DeBrusk getting a promotion to play alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand has made this entire line more affordable for stacking purposes in daily fantasy hockey. DeBrusk has shown multi-goal upside on more than one occasion while playing in this role and comes in averaging just under 3.0 shots on net per game, with six points in his last 10 games. DeBrusk could be used as a one-off value, but going with the entire Bruins top line seems like a fine way to spend cash on a slate that has a lot of teams with questionable motivation tonight.

Both Bergeron and Marchand played over 18 minutes against Florida and racked up double-digit points. Boston would love another confidence building romp considering how they struggled at points after midseason. With the playoffs on the horizon, their top unit could easily explode in this spot for a massive game and, with their salaries still moderate, rank out as a top stack for today.

Superstar to target

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets ($7,600)

With the way the Lightning's top unit is playing right now, Stamkos might just fall into two points against Columbus, even if they have a slow night. Stamkos enters this game having now posted 102 points on the year, a career high for the veteran. He’s now landed daily fantasy hockey lineups 24.0 or more DKFP in five straight games and has an astounding six goals in his last four outings.

The Blue Jackets remain one of the league’s poorest defensive teams ranking bottom-five in shots allowed and scoring chances allowed on the year. Tampa can avoid playing Carolina or Florida in the first round with a win today, something they’d almost certainly like to do. Don’t be hesitant to build around Stamkos (who remains ridiculously underpriced considering his recent run) for one more slate.

Value on Offense

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers ($4,400)

The Senators are home underdogs but do face a Panthers squad who has struggled with focus over their last few games. Stutzle has averaged a stout 17.8 DKFP over his last 10 games and is playing 20 minutes a night at the moment. Ottawa’s younger core is playing with confidence right now. Even against a tougher opponent, there’s no reason to get off a player like Stutzle. He hasn’t seen his salary rise at all in the short-term, despite the more consistent fantasy efforts he’s been producing of late. As a one-off play, he’s likely the best priced Senators forward to target. Stacking Ottawa’s power play isn’t a terrible idea, as another win by Ottawa would likely come with success in that area.

Goalie

Darcy Kuemper ($8,000)/Paval Francouz ($7,800), Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

Colorado obviously has the number one seed locked up and will be facing a Predators team who seems destined to be their first round opponent today. The Avalanche sit as -265 favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook as of writing and that number seems a little big considering the circumstances (Juuse Saros is out for Nashville). Darcy Kuemper struggled a little down the stretch but still posted a .921 save% in 30 home starts this year, and he was solid against a tough Blues team his last time out.

Going with backup Paval Francouz here is fine, too. Francouz is a potential starter today as the two goalies seem likely to split starts in the final two games. Francouz has a 9-1-1 home record this year and has posted a .921 save percentage at home. The Avalanche goalies seem ridiculously cheap for this spot against what could easily be a very deflated Nashville squad.

Value on Defense

Mikhail Sergachev, Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets ($4,300)

The Lightning are facing off against Columbus, who they beat 4-1 in their last outing, and have an implied goal total of 4.2. With the Lightning’s offense and power play in such good form, looking to Sergachev in these spots as a value target on defense can often be super fruitful. The Russian has averaged a solid 0.5 points per game this season and has averaged close to 4.0 blocked shots + shots on goal.

We know Sergachev will be out there playing close to or above 20+ minutes against a bad Columbus defense, and he’s the type of player who can stuff the stat sheet for us by grabbing a blocked shot bonus (he’s done this twice in the last five games) while also grabbing a few shots on goal and an assist. Sergachev remains one of the better values on the board today and an easy way to increase your Tampa exposure.

Power Play Defensemen

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers ($5,600)

If you want to roll the dice a little with your stacks, then targeting the Senators’ top players might be a great way to get in a contrarian build for your daily fantasy hockey lineups. Ottawa has won four straight games and scored 11 times in their last two games. Thomas Chabot has been a big part of that surge and played over 24 minutes in his last game while putting up a power-play goal and six shots on net.

Chabot isn’t quite as prolific a scorer as some of the other top defensemen on this slate, but he’s a great minutes eater and has averaged 5.3 blocked shots + shots on net over his last 10 games. The Senators’ offense is clicking right now which only heightens Chabot’s likelihood of delivering a point or more for us today, and Florida (who has nothing to play for here) has now allowed 12 goals in their last two games. The discount on Chabot make him a good target today.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $30K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.