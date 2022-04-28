A.J. Brown Trade Specials and Line Movement on DraftKings Sportsbook After the Blockbuster Move

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, a trade sending Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s first- and third-round picks was announced. Brown is also reportedly signing a four-year contract extension with Philadelphia worth up to $100 million and immediately becomes the top target for QB Jalen Hurts.

Here are how the odds shifted in the DraftKings futures markets before and after the trade:

To capitalize on this news, DraftKings will offer A.J. Brown specials for the 2022-23 NFL season! These markets will be available to bet on Friday morning.

