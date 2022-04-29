NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 29-May 1

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

The usual play here in this series, as we’ve done very well with first quarter plays. The Wolves are actually 5-0 1Q ATS in this series, and now return home off a tough road loss in a must-win game. Season on the line following a road collapse, one of the best 1Q teams in the NBA should come out ready to play. Love this spot.

Series Markets — Game X/Series Double: BOS Win Game 1/Series (-115)

I posted this series play to Twitter on Thursday for 2-units, and said I’d come back to write it up in my Friday article. We get Saturday off in the NBA with all three potential Game 7’s getting closed out in Game 6 by the road teams on Thursday.

The Celtics series price is up over -200, making it unplay-able at this stage. If you like the Bucks in the series, I’d wait and play them after these games in Boston. Milwaukee has been awful early in this series’ — remember, even in their championship season, they lost Game 1 in each of their last three rounds. The Bucks were even down 2-0 in the Eastern semi-finals and down 2-0 in the NBA Finals before winning. Ultimately, I do like Boston in the series with Khris Middleton sidelined. But I really like the C’s to get off to a good start in Game 1 at home with more time to rest and prep for this series.

In the same realm, playing the first half is in play in this game. It’s a much tougher spot for the Bucks here, who gave up home court in this series on the final day of the regular season. The Celts are firing on all cylinders right now, and give Rob Williams another full week off after his return to get right for this series (they’ll need him). I like a hot start from Boston.

