Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Plays for April 29

DraftKings contributors Matt Meiselman and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st] (MEM vs MIN)

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

This is hard, because I think that our team that does the pricing did a really good job here, and I don’t see anything as a crazy value anywhere in this game—with the exception of one guy that I think people are really going to like, and that’s Taurean Prince. So that means that you’re going to be able to fit Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns at Captain.

But I think really avoiding those two and dropping a little below that, I think going with Anthony Edwards, who is much more boom-or-bust, for GPPs at least. That’s going to be my pick, because I think a lot less people are going to go there than either Towns or Morant. And yeah, Edwards sometimes just disappears a little bit and he can have 10-15 points, but the 30 to 40 point potential in terms of real points is always there for him. He’s such a high-volume and has such incredible shot-making ability as a scorer that I think for tournaments, where you can get him at a little bit lower Captain ownership, I think that’s the way to go. Staying away from that normal construction where people play one of the stars with some cheaper guys, I think that’s the most important thing for this slate.

Jeff Pratt:

As Matt alluded to, the obvious answer is paying all the way up for Ja Morant tonight. But I think I’m leaning towards his running mate in Desmond Bane—one of those slightly less expensive guys—Matt rolled with Anthony Edwards, I’ll roll with Bane. He doesn’t have the upside that Ja does, but he’s taken about as many shots as Ja over the last three games. He’s also racked up 42+ DK fantasy points in all those contests. And his numbers from behind the arc are just absurd—he’s shooting 18-for-35 over the last three contests in this series. I still think you need to pay up for a relative stud at Captain, but spending $4.8K less on Bane compared to Ja makes sense. The reality is, Morant has been the only real consistent player throughout this entire series from a DFS standpoint, I think we’ve seen enough from Bane in the last three games to feel confident that he can keep it going tonight.

Matt’s Pick: Anthony Edwards ($14,100 Captain)

Jeff’s Pick: Desmond Bane ($12,900 Captain)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st] (MEM vs MIN)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.