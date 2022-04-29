Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Value Plays for the DuraMAX Drydene 400

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR value plays for the DuraMAX Drydene 400.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, I give these guys every week. They haven’t been great, but they haven’t been awful. They are priced incredibly cheap—$5,000 for Harrison Burton in a quasi-Penske car is almost criminal. The car is just way too dependable. Regardless of who is driving these cars, both of these cars are dependable, and the price tags put on them, it’s a steal. You’ve got to take them.

Pearce’s Picks: Harrison Burton ($5,000), Todd Gilliland ($5,400)

