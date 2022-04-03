Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 3

The NBA had a light Saturday night schedule and has the rare full off-day on Monday, but Sunday will be a very busy day across the Association. Next Sunday is the final day of the regular season, so teams are getting set for their final push to the playoffs. Sunday night’s slate on DraftKings includes the eight games starting at 6:00 p.m. ET or later after four games are played throughout Sunday afternoon.

The Cavaliers, Warriors, Heat, Knicks and 76ers are all playing for the second day in a row, so we’ll need to keep an especially close eye on their injury reports leading up to tip-off. As usual at this point in the season, things will likely shift and change throughout the day, so make sure to keep up with all the news by following @dklive on Twitter. You can also let me know what you think of my picks and find more of my content by following me. My Twitter handle is @ZT_Sports.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings ($8,100) – Without Steph Curry (foot) the Warriors have given a larger workload to Poole, who has risen to the occasion. In his past 11 games, Poole averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals for 44.6 DKFP in 36.1 minutes per game. He has a 32.5% usage rate in the eight games since Curry’s injury after posting a 24.9% usage rate over his first 64 games of the season. One of Poole’s strongest games came on Wednesday when he had 38 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and 64.25 DKFP against the Suns, and he followed that up with another 50-DKFP performance Saturday against the Jazz. Even when the Warriors rest their veterans, which they could on Sunday on a back-to-back, Poole usually plays and gets even more work, so he will likely be set for a large workload in this very favorable matchup against the Kings.

Other Options – Kevin Porter Jr. ($8,400), Theo Maledon ($7,400)

Value

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks at Orlando Magic ($5,400) – Quickley has spent much of his second NBA season stuck in a logjam in the Knicks’ backcourt playing behind veterans Kemba Walker (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Alec Burks ($6,900). As the Knicks look to the future more coming down the stretch, though, Quickley has gotten more work and been putting up great numbers. He has scored in double digits in nine of his past 10 games averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 30.0 DKFP over that span. He had a team-leading 40.75 DKFP in Saturday’s loss to the Cavs with a solid all-around line of 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. In this good spot against Orlando, he should continue to partner with R.J. Barrett ($7,900) to show the Knicks their potential backcourt of the future.

Other Options – Kris Dunn ($4,800), Tre Jones ($4,200)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets ($7,700) – The No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 draft is putting some impressive finishing touches on his sophomore season and has produced over 40 DKFP in each of the first three games on this road trip. He has averaged 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 42.24 DKFP in 36.3 minutes per game with a 24.0% usage rate in those three games. By a significant margin, this matchup has the highest over/under of the day on DraftKings Sportsbook at 243, and the Rockets have been a great matchup to target most of the season. Grabbing one of the players with the highest ceiling in this game environment at a price under $8K is a solid strategy.

Other Options – James Harden ($10,400), Davion Mitchell ($7,700)

Value

Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns ($4,800) – The Thunder will remain extremely shorthanded in the backcourt without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Josh Giddy (hip), Tre Mann (hamstring), Kenrich Williams (knee) and Ty Jerome (hernia). Those injuries have opened playing time for Waters, who has at least 12 points in each of his past four games while averaging 16.8 points on 4.8 made 3-pointers and producing 29.75 DKFP in 26.3 minutes per game. Waters has a 22.9% usage rate over those four games with double-digit shot attempts in each game. With so many opportunities and decent assist and rebound rates, Waters should be a nice sub-$5K play on the wing.

Other Options – Max Strus ($4,200), Garrison Mathews ($4,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers ($8,200) – Ingram has helped the Pelicans win three straight and surge into the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference two games ahead of the Spurs and three ahead of the Lakers. This could be a play-in tournament preview since the Clippers are the No. 8 seed, and Ingram should be ready to lead the way for New Orleans.

In his three contests since returning from missing 10 games with a hamstring injury, Ingram has jumped right in with 41.75, 37 and 53 DKFP. He played 35 minutes against the Lakers on Friday, pouring in 29 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. He has at least five assists in nine straight games, dating back to before the injury and his multi-category production gives him elite upside with at least 47 DKFP in four of his past six.

Other Option – Scottie Barnes ($7,300), Donte DiVincenzo ($6,200)

Value

Taurean Prince, Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets ($3,900) – A player named Prince excelling for a team based in Minneapolis just sounds right, and the veteran has been a key piece for the Wolves’ second unit with double-digit points in nine of his past 10 contests. He has averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 22.3 DKFP in 22.9 minutes per game. With at least 20 DKFP in seven of his past nine games, he has a strong chance to return 5x value from under $4K in this high-scoring contest.

Other Options – Devin Vassell ($5,500), Jaylen Hoard ($4,700)

Power Forward

Stud

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($7,000) – Houston cleared the way for its first-round pick to finish his rookie season strong by shutting down Christian Wood (hamstring), but Sengun missed the team’s two most recent games with a leg contusion. Before that, he did start in place of Wood and played 29 minutes but struggled shooting, possibly due to the injury. Prior to that letdown though, he had a monster 27-point game against the Trail Blazers on his way to 42.75 DKFP. Sengun also started four other games in place of Wood over the past few weeks, producing 49.5, 50, 28.5 and 16 DKFP. While he brings a lot of variance, his upside is extremely high, and he brings strong multi-category potential. Since March 1, he has produced 1.12 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($9,500), Tobias Harris ($6,700)

Value

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks at Orlando Magic ($5,200) – With Julius Randle (quad) likely done for the season, it’s finally Toppin time for the Knicks. In his four starts this month, Toppin produced 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for 32.4 DKFP in just over 30 minutes per game. He had 20 points and 33 DKFP against the Cavs on Saturday and has over 24 DKFP in each of the five games in 2022 in which he has logged over 20 minutes.

Other Options – Chimezie Metu ($4,600), Nicolas Batum ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers ($11,800) – Embiid and the Sixers are finishing a back-to-back, but he only had to play 31 minutes in Saturday’s comfortable win over the Hornets. He still had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 55.5 DKFP, which snapped his streak of three straight games with at least 60 DKFP. Embiid has continued to post a massive usage rate of at least 30% in each of his past 14 games with a 37.8% overall usage rate during that span. In those 14 games, he has averaged 31.3 points, 13 rebounds and 58.9 DKFP while producing an impressive 1.61 DKFP per minute. He should thrive against the Cavaliers’ injury-depleted frontcourt and is the top elite play on the board this Sunday.

Other Options – Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,600), Damian Jones ($6,600)

Value

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($4,100) – Collins has been a remarkable comeback story after missing almost two years with multiple surgeries on a left foot injury. He took it to his former team in the first game of this two-game series in San Antonio, producing 40.75 DKFP with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench on Friday. That performance didn’t quite come out of nowhere, though, since Collins has posted over 20 DKFP in four of his past five games and has scored double-digit points in four of his past six. In this rematch, he should be able to again find success against a depleted Blazers frontcourt.

Other Options – Moses Brown ($4,500), JaVale McGee ($3,800)

