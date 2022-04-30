Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Showdown on May 1

The Grizzlies only just wrapped up their first-round series on Friday, so they have a quick turnaround into their second-round matchup vs. the Warriors. Here’s strategy to consider when preparing Showdown lineups on DraftKings for Game 1 of Golden State-Memphis.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st] (GSW vs MEM)

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($15,600) - Regular season success against an opponent may not carry a ton of weight come playoff time, but it’s hard to ignore how well Curry did vs. the Grizzlies throughout 2021-22. He bottomed out at a mere 59.75 DKFP against them in three meetings. He logged a triple-double and 46 points in his other two performances vs. Memphis. Now that he’s back to his full allotment of minutes and shots, Curry has the most upside in this matchup by far.

Klay Thompson ($13,200) - As much as Ja Morant ($16,800) had some big showings last series and is Memphis’ motor, he’s going up against a stingy Golden State defense. He had some success against the Warriors this year, but they’ve had considerable time to prepare for him after finishing off Denver on Wednesday.

Thompson doesn’t provide the same upside as the two starting point guards in this game, but we saw him take a step forward in the last two games of the first round — despite his poor 3-point shooting in Game 5. If he continues to put up non-scoring stats — something he does when healthy — he becomes a good way to separate yourself from the field at the captain spot while saving a little.

FLEX Plays

Brendan Clarke ($8,600) - The big man stepped up last series, logging plus-30 minutes twice after only doing so once all season. With Steven Adams (health protocols) still unavailable, Clarke should continue to get a healthy workload. Plus, his athleticism makes him a vital asset against that tough Golden State defense. And while we saw Clarke’s scoring output get a bump vs. Minnesota, his ability to put up non-scoring numbers across the board is where his true value comes from.

Value

Tyus Jones ($4,600) - Memphis’ backup point guard saw his minutes fluctuate throughout the first round, but he had a consistent role vs. Minnesota. Xavier Tillman ($2,800) and Kyle Anderson ($4,800) received similar minutes in the first round, but neither was as consistent with their production as Jones, who never bottomed out below 19.25 DKFP. He can get up to five-times value — or even more if anything happens with Morant — but Jones’ true value is his floor. If there’s a low-risk value option in this game, it’s him.

Kevin Looney ($2,200) - There isn’t much in the way of super-savers in this one. Gary Payton II ($3,200) could be at just over $3K, but he was hit or miss with his minutes in the first round. Not that Looney got a ton of work in vs. Denver, but at least we know he’s good for around 10 minutes per game. Also, in every game he logged 12 minutes last series, Looney provided five-times value on his Sunday price tag. More importantly, rostering the Golden State big man allows you to feature more high-end talent on your roster.

Fades

Desmond Bane ($8,600) - This hurts. Bane is a beast, and he had some big games vs. the Timberwolves. But Golden State is a different animal — one he had trouble figuring out during the regular season. This Warriors defense is tough, especially on wings (fewest DKFP allowed to SG and eighth-fewest to SF). Bane shouldn’t go completely quiet this series, but he has to prove himself vs. Golden State before he becomes a justifiable Showdown option as the fourth-highest priced player in this contest.

The Outcome

Memphis got a day off after battling Minnesota, but that’s it. Golden State had two extra days of rest, which can make a huge difference for an experienced veteran group like the Warriors. As much as Memphis was the best team ATS this season, this two-point spread feels off. Curry is back to his full workload, the Warriors are rested and the Grizzlies are coming off a dogfight vs. Minnesota. Doesn’t matter what happened in the regular season or that this one is in Memphis — advantage Golden State.

Final score: Warriors 115, Grizzlies 110

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st] (GSW vs MEM)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is dk-nfriar) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.