NCAA March Madness Picks: Kansas vs. North Carolina Championship Winner

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow joins The Sweat to give his pick for the NCAA March Madness Championship game between Kansas and North Carolina.

Video Transcript

Jessie Coffield:

Kansas is favored by four, it sounds like you’re going with Kansas. As of Sunday afternoon, 77% of the handle and 54% of the bets are on Kansas to win.

Julian Edlow:

Yeah, but it’s a little different. That’s more of a lean towards Kansas winning, and now you’re getting over a possession worth of points with UNC. But yes, the over is my favorite bet in the game. I’m more confident we’re going to see points than anything, and I’m not a huge total bettor, so do with that which you will. But yeah, Kansas or nothing for me, if I’m going with a side.

What scares you is that UNC has been getting it done all tournament no matter who they’re playing, so they’re no longer an 8 seed, they’re a top 10 team in the country right now, playing really well. But Kansas got that done relatively easily, they were the earlier game—a little bit more time to watch that second game in prep.

I know it’s a national championship game, but maybe it’s a little bit of a hangover spot for UNC after the emotional win of knocking off Duke yet again as underdogs in the Final Four, having to come back in that game and play until the final buzzer. I think that Kansas is probably the side in this game.

Julian’s Pick: Kansas

