Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the Masters

The wait is finally over. For the first major championship of the season, we head to the world-famous Augusta National Golf Club for the 2022 edition of the Masters.

Like any par 72, the four par 5s at Augusta National present some of the best scoring opportunities on the course, and exploiting these holes for a birdie or eagle will be pivotal in climbing the leaderboard. Last season, Matsuyama led the field with three eagles for the week and finished fourth in SG on the par 5s, making him the third Masters victor over the past four years to finish in the top six in the category. As for the par 4s, they are even more important for success at this major. Since 2015, six of the seven Masters winners have either led their field or ranked runner-up in SG on the par 4s.

Lastly, the bentgrass greens at this illustrious venue are some of the fastest and most complex putting surfaces in the world. Naturally, you would think this means we have to prioritize elite putters, but that’s not the case at all. The greens are so difficult that it levels out the field, as we have seen many poor putters take home a green jacket, with this year’s defending champion being a perfect example. While we shouldn’t be focusing too much on putting stats this week, taking a look at player’s splits on bentgrass certainly doesn’t hurt.

DraftKings is offering up a record setting three GPPs that all pay out $1 million to first place. This week is the unrivaled best week of the golf season, and below I have featured four of my favorite sub $7.5K options to attack for the Masters on DraftKings.

Marc Leishman, $7,300

Leishman is coming off a MC at the PLAYERS, but we should take this with a grain of salt and expect a bounce back performance at Augusta National. The Aussie has never enjoyed competing at TPC Sawgrass, missing four of his past five cuts at the Florida venue. Plus, before this mishap, Leishman hadn’t missed a cut in over seven months, advancing to the weekend in 12 consecutive starts. During this stretch, the 38-year-old carded six top-20 finishes and gained strokes with his irons at eight tournaments.

At last year’s Masters, Leishman was in the hunt for his first ever major championship, finishing T5. This was his fifth straight made cut at Augusta National and fourth career finish inside the top 15 at the legendary track. Last, but not least, when we compare DFS pricing to outright odds on the DraftKings Sportsbook, Leishman jumps off the page. At +5500, the veteran holds the best odds to win the Masters this weekend of all the players priced less than $7.5K. To put in perspective how strong these odds are relative to Leishman’s low salary, these are better odds to win than Sung-Jae Im and Joaquin Niemann, who both cost over $8,000 for DFS purposes.

Si Woo Kim, $7,100

After withdrawing from the PLAYERS with a back injury following his opening round 76, Kim showed no signs of an injury at the Valero Texas Open last week, gaining strokes in every major category en route to a T13 finish. If we exclude that WD at TPC Sawgrass, the South Korean has made 10 cuts in a row, with seven top-30 finishes and has impressively shot even par or better in 37 of his 40 rounds during this time.

Kim’s driver has also been elite, ranking fifth in SG OTT across his past 24 rounds, and after failing to make the cut in his debut at Augusta National in 2017, the three-time PGA TOUR winner has been competing on the weekend at each of the last four Masters, including three top-25 finishes. At this low of a cost, Kim is undoubtedly one of the best values on the board this week.

Robert Macintyre, $7,000

As a final tune up before Augusta, Macintyre posted a solid T35 finish in his first attempt at the Valero Texas Open last week. The Scottish pro has now made seven of his past eight cuts worldwide in standard stroke play events, including a T15 at the Genesis in February.

More importantly, Macintyre has been extremely impressive at majors during his short career. In seven starts, he has never missed a cut at the major level and has produced three finishes inside the top 15. Most specifically, Macintyre tallied a T12 in his Masters debut last season, while racking up a tournament-high 21 birdies in the process. As primarily a player on the European Tour, the 25-year-old shouldn’t come with much ownership and is an extremely sharp target for GPPs this week.

Gary Woodland, $6,900

Woodland brings some incredible form to Augusta that is by no means reflected in his soft salary. In his last five starts, Woodland has finished T5, T5, MC, T21 and T8, in that order. His irons have been stellar, ranking ninth in SG APP over his last 24 rounds, most notably with a season-high 6.1 strokes gained on APP last week at the Valero.

Also, Woodland ranks second in bogeys avoided and eighth in driving distance during this span. The 37-year-old has proceeded to the weekend in two of his past three appearances at the Masters and brings much better upside than his low price tag suggests.

