F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

After a week off, F1 Fantasy returns for Round 3 in Australia. The grid will be lining up across the world this week, so it’s going to be a late night or a very early morning for DFS Formula 1 fans. Whether it’s late or early, the third race of the season should be just as action-packed as the first two races of the 2022 season.

The DraftKings Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $150K Grand Prix [$50K to 1st]

1. Max Verstappen ($10,800) — So far, Max is 1-for-2 in timing DRS zones (drag reduction system). He flubbed the execution at Bahrain but nailed it at Jeddah. The DRS zones will determine the winner in Melbourne.

2. Charles Leclerc ($10,600) — Two cars are capable of winning right now. Leclerc won round 1 by outsmarting Verstappen in the DRS zones in Bahrain. Verstappen won round 2. The newly redesigned Australian GP has four DRS zones. Round 3 will be a slugfest between Leclerc and Verstappen.

3. Sergio Perez ($9,000) — If not for bad luck, he would have no luck at all. A Red Bull fuel system failure cost him a podium finish at Bahrain. Perez could have possibly won the Saudi Arabian GP, but as he boxed the safety car came out and Checo cycled to fourth.

4. Carlos Sainz ($9,800) — Each week, Sainz looks like the odd man out. However, the seemingly fourth-place driver has found his way onto the podium each week. He’s been lucky, but he’s also been in a position to capitalize on good fortune.

5. Esteban Ocon ($7,000) — Alpine’s Renault engines were upgraded in the offseason, but that story has been lost among countless other Formula 1 storylines. Ocon and his teammate, Fernando Alonso, were dicing it up at Jeddah and appear to be the best team in the midfield.

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

6. Valtteri Bottas ($8,000) — He’s the defending champion at this GP, but the circuit has been changed and Bottas is no longer with Mercedes. Bottas suffered a mechanical failure near the end of the Jeddah street circuit race, but his Ferrari powered Alfa Romeo car may be the next best car behind the Red Bulls and Ferraris.

7. George Russell ($8,600) — The porpoising issues are real and any thoughts of Mercedes sandbagging have been completely put to rest. Russell has battled each week and has gotten the most out of his equipment (two top-5 finishes).

8. Lewis Hamilton ($9,400) — The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a disaster. Hamilton would like to forget the entire weekend, but with everything that went wrong, Hamilton almost earned a top-6 finish. Unfortunately, the hits kept coming and his team principal, Toto Wolff, played the strategy wrong.

9. Kevin Magnussen ($7,800) — The Saudi Arabian GP was a big statement for Haas and Magnussen. Despite limited practice, never racing at Jeddah before, the physical demands of the track on a driver that had just jumped into the car weeks earlier and his teammate suffering a horrific crash (there was also a terrorist attack), Magnussen still managed to score points at Jeddah.

10. Mick Schumacher ($4,600) — He was cleared to race in Saudi Arabia, but Haas didn’t have a car because Schumacher smashed it into a million pieces. Haas skipped the race because they believed scrambling to prep a car would hurt their performance at Australia. This is a very low price for a Ferrari engine.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $150K Grand Prix [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.