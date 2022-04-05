Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Masters DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2022 Masters DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
MASTERS Early DK Ownership, Bets, Injury Updates
MASTERS TRENDS, INJURIES + COURSE DATA
2022 MASTERS — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 MASTERS — Scheffler on Tiger | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections
2022 Masters DraftKings Notes
Field: 91 players
Cut: Top 50 & Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 6
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 Masters : Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Course History
Strokes Gained: Off The Tee
Strokes Gained: Short Game
Driving Distance
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 Masters: Course
Course: Augusta National
Yardage: 7,435
Par: 72
Greens: Bentgrass
2022 Masters: Past Winners
2021: Hideki Matsuyama -10
2020: Dustin Johnson -20
2019: Tiger Woods -13
2018: Patrick Reed -15
2017: Sergio Garcia -9
2016: Danny Willett -5
2015: Jordan Spieth -18
2014: Bubba Watson -8
2013: Adam Scott -9
2012: Bubba Watson -10
2022 Masters DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $10,800
Collin Morikawa $10,200
High-End Value
Jordan Spieth $9,800
Will Zalatoris $9,200
Second-Level Values
Adam Scott $8,300
Joaquin Niemann $8,200
Tyrrell Hatton $8,000
Mid-Level Values
Si WOOOO Kim $7,100
Robert MacIntyre $7,000
Luke List $7,000
Scrub Values
Thomas Pieters $6,600
Cameron Champ $6,600
