Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Masters DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2022 Masters DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 MASTERS — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 MASTERS — Scheffler on Tiger | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Masters DraftKings Notes

Field: 91 players

Cut: Top 50 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 6

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Masters : Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Course History

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Strokes Gained: Short Game

Driving Distance

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Masters: Course

Course: Augusta National

Yardage: 7,435

Par: 72

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 Masters: Past Winners

2021: Hideki Matsuyama -10

2020: Dustin Johnson -20

2019: Tiger Woods -13

2018: Patrick Reed -15

2017: Sergio Garcia -9

2016: Danny Willett -5

2015: Jordan Spieth -18

2014: Bubba Watson -8

2013: Adam Scott -9

2012: Bubba Watson -10

2022 Masters DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $10,800

Collin Morikawa $10,200

High-End Value

Jordan Spieth $9,800

Will Zalatoris $9,200

Second-Level Values

Adam Scott $8,300

Joaquin Niemann $8,200

Tyrrell Hatton $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Si WOOOO Kim $7,100

Robert MacIntyre $7,000

Luke List $7,000

Scrub Values

Thomas Pieters $6,600

Cameron Champ $6,600

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

