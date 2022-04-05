NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for April 5

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s 12-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Tuesday Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Nets-Rockets: 244 Points

Timberwolves-Wizards: 234.5 Points

Nuggets-Spurs: 234.5 Points

The Nets have two of the best scorers in the league in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They will be playing a Rockets team that has the second-worst defensive rating and has played at the second-fastest pace in the league. This game could be a lot of fun. Jalen Green has stepped up for the Rockets since they started resting some of their veterans, averaging 29.0 points and 5.5 three-pointers across his last six games.

The Wizards have nothing left to play for, but the Timberwolves are only two games back of the Jazz in the loss column for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. With a chance to work their way out of the play-in tournament, the Timberwolves should be highly motivated for this matchup. They have played at the fastest pace in the league, and the Wizards have the sixth-worst defensive rating, so the Timberwolves could explode offensively.

Both the Nuggets and the Spurs have a lot left to play for. The Spurs are trying to hold onto the final play-in spot in the West, while the Nuggets could finish anywhere from third to seventh in the conference. Unfortunately for the Spurs, they will have to play without Dejounte Murray, who will miss his third straight game because of an illness.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

76ers, Heat

2nd night of a back-to-back

None

1st night of a back-to-back

Nets, Wizards, Hawks, Bulls, Thunder, Jazz, Suns

Key Injuries to Monitor

Lakers SF LeBron James ($11,200) and C Anthony Davis ($9,000) at Suns

As things currently stand, the Lakers are on the outside looking in at the play-in tournament. Having to play the Suns likely won’t help in their pursuit to make up ground. James has missed four of the last six games with an ankle injury, and the Lakers lost all four of the games that he sat out. Of these two, Davis is probably more likely to play given that he’s logged at least 35 minutes in both games since returning from injury. He played well in both games, too, scoring 50.0 and 60.3 DKFP, respectively.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Rockets (+17) at Nets

Yes, the Nets are the vastly superior team here. However, they haven’t been playing great lately, going 4-5 over their last nine games. During that stretch, none of their wins came by more than 15 points. Even with the Rockets resting players, each of their last four losses came by seven or fewer points. With the spread this large, taking the points is appealing.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

The Bulls usually play small around center Nikola Vucevic. That could be a recipe for disaster against Giannis, especially since Vucevic isn’t exactly a rim protector. Across three previous meetings with the Bulls this season, Giannis has hauled in 12, 16 and 17 rebounds, respectively. Look for him to dominate this time around, as well.

Favorite Value Play

Spurs PG Tre Jones ($4,000) at Nuggets

Jones moved into the starting five with Murray out the last two games, which propelled him to logging a least 33 minutes both times. He came through, scoring 32.8 and 40.3 DKFP, respectively. It’s worth noting that both of those games came against the Trail Blazers, who have the worst defensive rating in the league. This is a much more difficult matchup, but at such a cheap salary, Jones could still provide significant value.

Favorite Stud

Bucks SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) at Bulls

Giannis is a difficult matchup for most teams, but especially for this small Bulls team. Not only has he thrived on the boards against them but he scored at least 30 points in two of their previous three meetings. While his salary will do a number on your budget, he has one of the highest ceilings of any player in this slate.

