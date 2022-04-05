Masters Tournament Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

When asked if he could win The Masters this week in his press conference on Tuesday, Tiger Woods (+5000) said:

“I do.”

There’s no better marriage in golf than Woods at The Masters, but 90 other players are praying at the proverbial alter that is Augusta National Golf Course in hopes of a green jacket at the 86th Masters Tournament.

Looking at past winners, the average odds since 2015 is +3500, with Dustin Johnson as the shortest at +900 in 2020 and Danny Willett at +6600 as the longest in 2015. Eight of the last 10 winners ranked inside the top 20. Those winners also played in at least three Masters. Course history will play a factor, and finding those players that fit the trends, and pass the eye test, should make your betting card this week.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the Preview. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I was a little shocked to see a ‘’2’’ in front of Morikawa’s name this week and will gladly side with the no. 3 golfer over those shorter than him. Yes, Justin Thomas (+1200) is playing well, and Scottie Scheffler (+1200) is the hottest golfer on TOUR coming into Augusta. Both also have new caddies this season who’ve been successful here (Ted Scott with Bubba Watson, Jim ‘Bones’ MacKay” with Phil Mickelson). Still, Morikawa has only missed one cut in his eight major appearances (2020 U.S. Open) and has won two of them (2020 PGA Championship, 2021 Open Championship). This week will be his third Masters, and I’ll gladly take one of the best iron players on TOUR, who finished runner up at Rivera CC (Genesis) and top five at Kapalua (Sentry TOC).

I’d argue there’s no one coming into this week believing he will win more than Koepka. Outside of his MC last year, his finishes at The Masters are 33-21-11-2-7. The 2019 PGA Championship was his last major win, but looking at his previous eight major finishes, they read 6-4-2-MC-7-29-4-2. The four-time major champion finished 12th at Valspar and third at the WM Phoenix Open this season, but doesn’t need much form to go beast mode this week.

The 2019 Open Champion is on a heater, finishing 2-13-12 in his first three events this season. He’s also dialed in tee-to-green, ranking third over the previous 12 rounds. His last two starts at Augusta read 25-21, signaling he might’ve figured out how to navigate this course well, especially if the forecast turns windy.

It’s been an inconsistent season for the 2009 Open Champion, but his record at Augusta National is stellar. His CV at ANGC reads two top 15s in his previous three starts, three additional top 20s, a top 10 and a third-place finish here dating back to 2004. Cink is coming off a top seven finish at Valspar, gaining 5.1 strokes with his irons and five with his putter.

