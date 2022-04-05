Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Plays for April 5

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at guard for tonight’s NBA slate.

A lot of playoff races to monitor leading up to Sunday’s regular-season finale already, so which guard tonight as we start our building block segment has building block potential Whalen?

Nick Whalen:

Well, there are a few, when there are 24 teams in action there are going to be a few directions to look. I find myself gravitating toward Kyrie Irving on this slate. He’s expensive, he’s at $10,600, he hasn’t been quite as good as he looked as a part-time player. Maybe having like six days between games was actually beneficial to him, but it’s a really good matchup against a Houston Rockets team that is 30th in defense, 29th in pace since the All-Star break. And it hasn’t really mattered who the Nets have matched up against because they’re not that good of a team right now other than Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This is like a C-level supporting cast, so even when they’re playing teams that maybe don’t have quite as much top-end talent they’re still able to hang around. That’s resulted in Kyrie Irving playing 40-45 minutes even on a near-nightly basis since he became a full-time player. So for fantasy purposes, that’s been fantastic.

If you want to go a little bit cheaper, a couple other names I like—Darius Garland gets a good matchup against the Orlando Magic. Devin Booker at $9,300 against just a pitiful Los Angeles Lakers team. CJ McCollum, $8,700, goes up against a good matchup in the Kings, and then on the other side of that Houston-Brooklyn matchup, Jalen Green, $7,400—four straight 30-point games for the number two overall pick. He’s been over 41 DraftKings points in five straight games and the Brooklyn Nets are a bottom 10 defense since the All-Star break.

Nick Friar:

You know what’s funny is there are a lot of choices, but at the same time, Nick and I are in lockstep on this one that we both like Kyrie Irving. He’s the one that jumps out, he’s getting more minutes, and I understand full-time player not doing as well, but we’re still seeing that volume. He’s going up against a bad team, and now no Seth Curry tonight as well. You know you obviously hate to see the Nets trying this whole rotating roster over the course of the season to see it not work out for them at all. Again, another thing that just breaks my heart, today I guess that’s the theme.

But you brought up Darius Garland Nick, and to me, Caris LeVert is actually the guy that I want to roster in that game, get a little bit more savings. Of course, when we’re looking at the high price guys, I understand Garland being there, but LeVert, they still need to have guys scoring and he’s been stepping up a little bit of late. We talked about teams needing to play for something. I know the Cavs are in a really bad spot, we thought they were going to be a good team in the postseason and all these injuries have made it kind of tough, we’ll see how they bounce back physically with Allen and Mobley, but for right now they have to lean on LeVert and they’re still trying to fight to at least have that top spot in the play-in tournament.

