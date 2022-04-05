Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Forward Plays for April 5

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at forward for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Who is a forward worth building your lineups around tonight?

Nick Whalen:

If you want to start at the top, you got Giannis at $11,800. He’s destroyed the Bulls in virtually all their matchups this season. Milwaukee has owned that semi-rivalry in the Central division, so worth paying up if you feel like it, but obviously, with 24 teams in action, you have plenty of other options.

Pascal Siakam is somebody I found myself rostering a ton this season, he has been awesome since coming back from that early-season injury—he’s at $9,400 going up against an Atlanta Hawks team that is 26th in defense since the All-Star break. They’re still finding ways to hang around, they’re still finding ways to win games, but that defense has not been good.

If you want to save a little bit more money, Alperen Sengun, finally getting the minutes that season-long fantasy players have been clamoring for virtually all season. Foul trouble is an issue with him, it’s never a guarantee that he’s going to play 35 minutes, turnovers are an issue when it comes to his final DraftKings point tally, but I mean he is a fantasy point per minute machine when he’s out there. Christian Wood is done for the season— Sengun has 43, 28 and 40 DraftKings points over his last three games respectively.

Nick Friar:

I really like that Sengun call from Nick, but I also like Brandon Ingram tonight at $8K going up against the Kings. I know from a volume standpoint it’s gone down a slight bit since he returned from his injury but he’s still getting like 11 to 17 shots per game, still getting to the free-throw line a ton. But while he’s gotten some fewer shots too and fewer assists as well, we’ve seen the rebound numbers tick up a little bit for him as well. And of course the Kings, anybody playing the Kings, you don’t need me to tell you that much, I mean 27th in defensive rating, they’re eighth in pace and again, I know the Pelicans, they’re pretty kind of cemented where they are in the postseason— they’re going to be in the play-in tournament, they’re going to be one of the lower two teams, but if they want to secure a home-court advantage they need to win tonight in this game because the Spurs are of course right on their heels.

Nick Whalen’s Picks: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Pascal Siakam ($9,400), Alperen Sengun ($6,700)

Nick Friar’s Pick: Brandon Ingram ($8,000)

