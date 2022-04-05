Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for April 5

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Tuesday Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

If want to look for some savings, I think Andre Drummond at $6,800—of course, we’re hammering this Nets-Rockets game quite a bit. I think that’s a decent one. I would like him more if he was a little bit cheaper, but I still think he can return 5X value in this one tonight. He’s been solid of late.

And then Kevin Love at $5,700 going up against the Magic—another team that is brutal against bigs, and the Cavs hurting numbers wise.

Nick Whalen:

Well, first of all, I like the Kevin Love call. If you’ve watched any of these recent Cavs games without their two big men in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, it’s been pretty comical—Lauri Markkanen has to play the 5, Kevin Love has to play the 5 at times, but it’s resulted in a nice minutes jump for Kevin Love. So that’s a good call and a good matchup.

Center is a place where I think I can save a little bit of money tonight. You can even get Bam Adebayo, who I’ve always loved rostering, at $7,900—a very good price for him, and one of the best matchups in the league for big men going up against the Hornets. It’s a bad defense and a big time pace up game for Miami, which is one of the slowest paced teams in the league. Charlotte is top 3 in pace since the All-Star break.

If you want to go even cheaper, and I can’t believe this guy is even priced where he is, up at $6,800 now—Isaiah Roby. We get a rematch of the Isaiah Roby-Drew Eubanks showdown from I think this time last week. Roby had 55 DraftKings points in that game—that’s an anomaly for him, obviously, but he’s still playing a ton of minutes for a team that seemingly has like seven guys available at this point. He’s been over 30 minutes in five of his last six, the production’s been solid, not great, but goes up against one of the best matchups, if not the singular best matchup in the league right now in this depleted Portland Trail Blazers team.

Nick Friar’s Picks: Kevin Love ($5,700), Andre Drummond ($6,800)

Nick Whalen’s Picks: Isaiah Roby ($6,800), Bam Adebayo ($7,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Tuesday Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.