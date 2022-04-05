NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 5

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

I wrote this play up on Friday and cashed a 2-unit play, and now we’ll go back to the same spot — backing Indy’s opponent on the first quarter team total. When I wrote this up Friday, the Pacers has allowed first quarter totals of 43, 44, 41, 44 and 37 over their last five, and have since allowed 37 and 38 in their last two. Look for Philly to come out hot, still battling for seeding in the east while the Pacers look to tank.

I’m done trying to find a reason not to play Grizzlies 1Q TT over. I passed on Friday with the Grizz benching close to their entire starting lineup, and they still dropped 34 on Phoenix. Now we get a nice discount on the number that we’ve seen as high as 32.5 in the past. Memphis is the bets first quarter team to the over in the NBA, and Utah is right there at sixth — and even higher scoring at home.

The Wolves are a slightly better first quarter bet right now, going 11-1 1Q ATS over their last 12. So I don’t mind if you want to split this bet between the quarter and half. But Minnesota is as good against the half number on the season, and it’s been the far more profitable way to fade Washington. The Wolves are 46-31-2 1H ATS this season, including 23-14-1 at home and 7-4-1 in their last 12 overall. The Wizards are an NBA-worst 25-48-5 1H ATS, going 12-26-2 on the road. Wolves should be highly motivated to continue to battle for position.

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers

Speaking of motivation, it’s that time of the season that I tend to play some parlays that have more than two legs. Generally a bit uncomfortable, but in this case, manageable. Indy and Sacramento are in tank mode, and will be without the majority of their top players. Philly and New Orleans still have plenty to play for, and should win these games. San Antonio is a trickier piece since it still does have something to play for, but their chances at the play-in are looking much better now. Dejounte Murray has been ruled out, which makes this spot comfortable enough for me to back. Denver needs a win at home and Nikola Jokic is still making his case for MVP.

