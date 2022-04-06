NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com at Martinsville

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com at Martinsville slate locks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

1. Ty Gibbs ($11,300) — Last fall, Gibbs was patient at Martinsville, and he was respectful to the leaders and playoff contenders. Eventually, he cleanly passed Noah Gragson for the lead. A lap later, Gragson dumped him.

2. Noah Gragson ($11,000) — In a do-or-die race, Gragson called his shot at Martinsville last fall. Gragson led 153 laps and did everything he had to do to win.

3. Josh Berry ($10,800) — The reason Josh Berry is here is because he won the spring Xfinity Series race at Martinsville last season. The reason he was in that race was because he dominated premier late model races at Martinsville.

4. Justin Allgaier ($10,200) — This should be a track where Allgaier is the driver to beat. He’s been one of the best drivers at the short, flat tracks in Richmond and New Hampshire, but in the small sample size at Martinsville, Allgaier has yet to break through with a win.

5. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. ($9,800) — It’s one of the best times of the year: Dale Jr.’s annual Xfinity race. Last year, he jumped into a car without practice and finished 14th at Richmond. In a similar situation in 2020, he finished 5th at Homestead. With practice, he led 96 laps and finished fourth against a strong field at Richmond in 2018.

6. Daniel Hemric ($9,500) — He had the fastest car at the end of the spring 2021 Martinsville race and finished third. He could have won the fall race, but he chose to play it safe and secure a spot in the championship race.

7. AJ Allmendinger ($10,500) — Short, flat tracks are a strength of the road course racer. At times last week, Allmendinger looked strong at Richmond. In theory, tracks with heavy braking play to his road course strengths.

8. Brandon Jones ($9,200) — Try to figure out Brandon Jones. He can’t figure himself out. He’s struggled at Richmond in the past, but last week he recorded the fifth-most laps inside the top 5. He could struggle this week or fluke himself into a win.

9. Sam Mayer ($8,900) — This is Michael Annett heavy not lite. Mayer is a better version of the JR Motorsports No. 1 car. He’ll be a weekly top-10 driver and will score double-digit top 5s this season. He might even win.

10. Ryan Truex ($8,400) — The No. 18 JGR Toyota has been fast this season. This car was one lap away from the win last week at the short, flat track in Richmond. Truex is a downgrade from John Hunter Nemechek, but the car is still worth considering.

11. Sheldon Creed ($8,500) — Martinsville does not seem like a track that would suit Creed, but what track would suit Creed? He ran well at Martinsville in the Truck Series last fall.

12. Jeremy Clements ($6,900) — At Martinsville and the comparable tracks, Clements has nothing but top-15 finishes. That list includes the three Martinsville Xfinity Series races and the 2021 New Hampshire race.

13. Riley Herbst ($8,000) — Last fall, 85% of Herbst’s laps at Martinsville were run inside the top 15 and 33% were spent inside the top 10. Remember, that’s for a driver with little experience at this track and without practice. He could be a top-10 driver this week with the return of Martinsville practice.

14. Anthony Alfredo ($7,500) — He’s a better marketer than driver, but his marketing is improving his driving. With more sponsors comes more resources. Alfredo and Jeb Burton are bringing in funding, and the three-car Our Motorsports stable is looking solid this season.

15. Parker Retzlaff ($7,000) — Martinsville is a tall order, but so was Richmond last week and Retzlaff earned a top-10 finish in his second career Xfinity race. He’ll have a fast car (Sieg) and an opportunity to learn the track in practice.

