PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Brooks Koepka Top 5, Tiger Woods Makes the List

The 86th Masters starts this Thursday, and it has captured the sports world. Neither MLB’s opening day nor the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship can take the spotlight away from Augusta National Golf Course because one golfer, Tiger Woods, will be playing just 13 months after his horrific car accident.

The five-time Masters Champion is the most bet on golfer on DraftKings Sportsbook, and there is a myriad of reasons this is the case: people love a comeback story, they love Tiger Woods, they don’t want to miss out as they did in 2019 when he won, etc. While I’m a forever fan of Woods, he won’t be in my top-10 because there are too many variables. During his press conference on Tuesday, Woods mentioned that he’s been in more challenging situations than this and played well (paraphrasing). We have to believe he’s telling the truth, but he’ll have a proverbial and literal uphill battle this week, and we should take the “wait and see” approach. I’m sure I’ll feel different at St. Andrews this year.

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest golfer on the planet right now, but it’ll be tough to have him above other golfers who have a little more experience than Scheffler. Scottie’s won three of his last five starts and has back-to-back top-20s in his only two starts here. Last season, he went 18-8-7-8 in the majors, and he’s currently the world’s No. 1 golfer, which is why he’ll drop a few spots from where he is on the odds board to fifth in the rankings.

Jordan Spieth is 11th in odds but belongs inside the top-10. Few have been better at Augusta National, ranking third in SG: Total since 2017, along with two top-3s, two runner-up finishes and a win in his second appearance at Augusta National Golf Club. Last week was one of his worst putting performances, losing 7.17 on the greens. Conversely, it was one of his best tee-to-green, gaining 10.84, ranking first in the field at Valero. Also, Shane Lowry has proven he can win a major in the most pressurized situation; in his home country. He also has top finishes in his last three starts on the PGA TOUR. Back-to-back top-25s at Augusta push him inside the top-12 in the rankings.

Stewart Cink and Luke List are way down the odds board but jump inside the top-25 rankings. Cink recorded a top-7 at the Valspar, gaining five strokes on the greens and 5.1 through approach. He’s been stellar at the Masters throughout his career. Over the last 50 rounds, List ranks 21st in par 5 scoring and first in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Bet on Tiger Woods to Win, finish in the Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 and if he withdraws from the tournament your wager will be refunded! Opt in at the DraftKings Sportsbook Promos page!

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Jon Rahm +1000 2 Justin Thomas +1200 3 Brooks Koepka +2000 4 Collin Morikawa +2000 5 Scottie Scheffler +1200 6 Rory McIlroy +2000 7 Jordan Spieth +2000 8 Patrick Cantlay +2500 9 Cameron Smith +1400 10 Dustin Johnson +1600 11 Xander Schauffele +2000 12 Shane Lowry +5000 13 Daniel Berger +4000 14 Viktor Hovland +2000 15 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5500 16 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 17 Adam Scott +5500 18 Marc Leishman +5500 19 Louis Oosthuizen +4500 20 Tiger Woods +5000 21 Tyrrell Hatton +5500 22 Joaquin Niemann +6500 23 Sergio Garcia +8000 24 Luke List +15000 25 Stweart Cink +30000

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.