Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Plays for April 6

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

I’m going to go back to that Celtics-Bulls game and I’m going to go on the Celtics’ side of it. I’m going to go with Jaylen Brown. One of the bigger reasons—you can look at all the stats, the value that he’s put up, what he’s done against Chicago this season, of course, important factors—but for me, one of the biggest things is that he is on the injury report for this game, as is Jayson Tatum. Last time that happened, those two guys sat the next game for the Celtics, so I’m assuming that’s going to happen again when they play the Bucks tomorrow. So I would think the Celtics aren’t going to have those two hold back at all tonight.

Jeff Pratt:

I saved at center so I could pay up for the most expensive player on tonight’s slate—it’s Luka Doncic at $12,000. You know what you’re getting with him at this point. He’s scored 70+ DK fantasy points in three of his last four games, and he’s the Mavericks’ entire offense. That’s reflected in his usage rate, which has risen over 40% in four of his last five contests. The Pistons are the perfect matchup for him because they’re not nearly good enough to slow Luka down but they’ve been playing hard and keeping games close lately, so he probably won’t be able to rest for an extended period of time. Detroit has also been pushing the ball more lately, ranking 10th in pace over the last 10 games. That should help create more opportunities for Luka, as the Mavs rank dead last in pace on the season. The bottom line is you’re paying up for guaranteed production here.

