NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 6

I like the motivation in this spot for both Boston and Brooklyn. The Knicks will have most of their guys in uniform, but recently had two home games against other teams battling for position in the play-in round. They lost those two games by a combined 27 points.

Brooklyn is currently tied from a record standpoint with Atlanta after a bad loss on Saturday, but does hold the 8-seed. Having the 8-seed means only needing to win one game in the play-in round, versus dropping down a spot and needing to win two games to get in. The Nets should be going all out to stay in the No. 7 or No. 8 spot.

Boston sits in the 2-seed, and looks like it’ll be playing their key guys in Chicago. The Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back following a loss to Milwaukee — where Boston will travel to play on Thursday night. This feels like the game that the C’s play to win between the two, and can then afford a loss to Milwaukee and still remain seeded above the Bucks. We all know the Bulls have struggled to beat any good teams this season, piling up their wins against bottom feeders.

This line has flown in the Clippers’ direction since opening. It’s a weird game, as the Suns are locked into a 1-seed and the Clippers are locked into an 8-seed. The Suns have said that they wanted to achieve the franchise record for wins, which they did with their 63rd on Tuesday. Now with travel involved on the second night of a back-to-back, this spot screams that’s the Suns will rest some guys. Phoenix hasn’t rested guys much all season, but with a major goal now locked up, this would be the spot to do it. If they don’t, at least this isn’t much of a motivational spot. The Clippers are still building chemistry with Paul George back in the lineup, and it’s been going well so far. I think we should see them come out and look to compete in this game.

