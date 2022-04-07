NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for April 7

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves-Spurs: 240.5 Points

Nuggets-Grizzlies: 232 Points

The Timberwolves are two games behind the Nuggets for the sixth seed in the Western Conference, so they technically still have something left to play for. The Spurs, however, have already locked up a spot in the play-in tournament, and clinched a matchup against the Pelicans. Dejounte Murray (illness) will be out, but this could still be a high-scoring matchup between two teams that both rank inside the top-four in the league in pace of play.

The Nuggets are not only trying to fend off the Timberwolves for the sixth seed, but they could move up to the fifth seed since they currently sit one game behind the Jazz. They have been deploying their starters as usual, and should continue to do so for this matchup. While the Grizzlies remain without Ja Morant (knee), they haven’t exactly played poorly without him, winning seven of their last eight games. During that stretch, their game totaled at least 233 points four times.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

None

2nd night of a back-to-back

Celtics

1st night of a back-to-back

Raptors, Bucks, Trail Blazers, Lakers

Key Injuries to Monitor

Lakers SF LeBron James ($11,100), C Anthony Davis ($9,400) and PG Russell Westbrook ($8,800) at Warriors

It’s hard to believe that a team with this trio couldn’t even make the play-in tournament, especially when you consider all of the teams that are actively tanking. However, injuries have contributed to the Lakers being eliminated already. All three of their stars are listed as questionable, and reason would lead you to believe that at least James (ankle) will not take the floor. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see all three sit out. Players that stand to benefit from their absences could include Austin Reaves ($4,100), Malik Monk ($6,000) and Talen Horton-Tucker ($4,200).

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Warriors (-12.5) vs. Lakers

I’m going to operate under the assumption that James, Davis and Westbrook will all sit out for the Lakers. If they do, they are going to be in a world of trouble against the Warriors, who are 22-16-1 against the spread at home. The Warriors also have a clean injury report, with Otto Porter Jr. (back) the only player of note even battling an issue at this point. They may not rest any of their stars, either, since they already haven’t played since Sunday.

Favorite Player Prop

76ers C Joel Embiid: Over 12.5 Rebounds (+105) at Raptors

Embiid his averaged 11.6 rebounds per game for the season, but he’s logged at least 13 rebounds in six straight games. The Raptors don’t have a ton of size at the center spot, which likely contributed to Embiid recording 13 rebounds the last time these two teams met. The Raptors also have the sixth-worth shooting percentage in the league, which could boost Embiid’s efforts on the boards. Add in the plus odds and the risk could be worth the potential reward that comes with taking the over.

Favorite Value Play

Magic SF Ignas Brazdeikis ($3,500) at Hornets

Franz Wagner has been battling an ankle injury that has resulted in him playing a total of seven minutes over the last two games. Brazdeikis has stepped up with him hurt, logging at least 36 minutes in both of those games. He responded by scoring 26.0 and 30.5 DKFP, respectively. Wagner has already been ruled out, which leaves Brazdeikis with the potential to provide value against a Hornets team that has played at the third-fastest pace in the league.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,600) vs. Grizzlies

At a point in the season when a lot of stars are getting nights off for rest, Jokic continues to play every day and churn out monster numbers. He’s scored at least 70 DKFP in five straight games, averaging 36.0 points, 17.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch. With question marks surrounding so many of the top players for this slate, Jokic stands out as one of the safer options.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

