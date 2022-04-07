NBA Picks for April 7: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Golf’s greatest event is underway at Augusta and baseball is back, but there’s still a little more NBA regular season action left on the docket. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s seven-game NBA slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray for their fourth consecutive game, but that hasn’t had an impact on their ability to cover. San Antonio is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games, and that one slip up came in a game that featured Murray. Now, two of the Spurs’ recent games without Murray were vs. the Trail Blazers. But, the last game, in which they were nine-point underdogs, the Spurs not only covered but also upset the Nuggets.

And who are the Nuggets directly ahead of in the Western Conference standings? Yep, the team San Antonio will face on Thursday. What’s more, the Timberwolves are 2-6 ATS over their last eight. Most recently, Minnesota failed to cover vs. Houston and got blown out by the Wizards.

Unless they’re trying to manipulate the play-in tournament, the Grizzlies don’t have anything to play for Thursday. But that’s been the case with the West’s No. 2 team for a while. Yet, this team continues to cover.

Over the last eight, the Grizzlies are 8-1-1 ATS and 9-1 straight up. During this stretch, they were underdogs against Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Phoenix, and Memphis still won each time. Taking the Grizzlies straight up (+160) isn’t even out of the question, but I’d rather take the points since Dillon Brooks is questionable Thursday.

On the other side, Denver is trying to stay out of the play-in tournament. Not only would they have more games on their hands if they drop any further in the standings, but the Nuggets could also find themselves lined up against Memphis in the opening round if they slip further.

With that all being the case, Denver hasn’t been any better ATS of late. The Nuggets are 5-11 ATS over their last 16, 4-6 ATS in their last 10 and 2-5 ATS over their last seven.

Barton didn’t exactly fill it up vs. San Antonio last time out, but he still hit the over on this number vs. the Spurs. The Denver guard has done that in consecutive games, and three of his last five. What’s most important, though, is he’s getting the volume to put three made 3-pointers in striking distance. On the season, he’s averaging 2.2 makes 6.1 attempts per game. Over Denver’s last five, he’s taken over eight 3-pointers in three games.

What’s more, after only taking two 3-pointers in Denver’s first meeting vs. Memphis earlier in the season, Barton has taken nine 3-pointers twice vs. the Grizzlies.

