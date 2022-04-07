NBA Power Rankings: Rockin’ and Rollin’ in Memphis

I was hesitant to move the Grizzlies up the charts earlier in the season, as I thought they were a cute team but not true contenders. But they kept winning. And winning. Then winning without their best player. So I had to give them their due, but yet, I still wasn’t a true believer. Not to say that I am fully on board now, but I have to give them the proper respect in the regular season. Over the last five games, they have defeated the Suns and Bucks, so to the top they go. The Suns were at full strength while the Grizzlies weren’t. DK Sportsbook has Memphis at +1500 to win it all, the eighth-best odds, so they are hesitant as well, but the Grizzlies have performed admirably up to this point, so credit must be given.

The Mavericks continue to climb up the mountain methodically. They are dead-last in offensive pace, so that makes sense. Their marquee win was over the Bucks last week. On the season, they have the sixth-best defense. With Luka Doncic at the helm, singing of HalleLuka may be reverberating through the streets of Dallas soon.

The Hawks made a nice little jump up the rankings. They’ve won six of the last seven games with a win over the Nets. Over that span, they’ve had the top-ranked offense and 11th-best defense. On the season, Atlanta is second in offensive rating but 26th in defensive rating. If, and it’s a big if, they can play defense, then the Hawks can soar.

Shoutout to the Lakers, who were clinging to a play-in spot but then proceeded to lose seven straight, locking them out of the playoffs. Over that span, they were 21st in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating. Yuck.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 24 RANK TEAM PRIOR RANK RANK TEAM PRIOR RANK 1 Memphis Grizzlies 2 2 Phoenix Suns 1 3 Miami Heat 4 4 Dallas Mavericks 6 5 Milwaukee Bucks 3 6 Boston Celtics 5 7 Philadelphia 76ers 7 8 Denver Nuggets 8 9 Toronto Raptors 9 10 Brooklyn Nets 10 11 Utah Jazz 11 12 Atlanta Hawks 16 13 Golden State Warriors 12 14 Minnesota Timberwolves 13 15 Chicago Bulls 14 16 Charlotte Hornets 15 17 Los Angeles Clippers 18 18 Cleveland Cavaliers 17 19 San Antonio Spurs 19 20 New Orleans Pelicans 21 21 Washington Wizards 22 22 New York Knicks 20 23 Sacramento Kings 23 24 Houston Rockets 28 25 Detroit Pistons 25 26 Orlando Magic 26 27 Los Angeles Lakers 24 28 Indiana Pacers 27 29 Oklahoma City Thunder 29 30 Portland Trail Blazers 30

