Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for April 7

DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Video Transcript

Chinmay Vaidya:

I do feel kind of bad about this because the Trail Blazers deserve some sympathy from all of us based on the way their season has gone, but you have to take some Pelicans bench guys—Jaxson Hayes and Herbert Jones are both in that $5K range. The Pelicans are probably going to blow the Blazers out here and Hayes has been starting recently, he had a double-double in his last two games, and Jones is a nice all-around player for New Orleans as that team gears up for its play-in game. So, give me both those Pelicans guys against the Blazers tonight.

Nick Whalen:

Yeah, I have Herb Jones on my list as well for the Pelicans, someone that could score five points but he’s probably going to get you seven rebounds, a couple assists, might have four or five steals. I think he had six steals against the Lakers last week. Portland is certainly a team to target in that regard. A few other names I’ll throw out there, Tre Jones I think is still pretty good value—no Dejounte Murray again as he’s still dealing with that non-COVID illness, so we should see Tre Jones start and play a bunch of minutes.

Kris Dunn has reemerged out of nowhere for the Portland Trail Blazers on the other side of that matchup against New Orleans. He’s at $5,100, played 30 minutes last game, minutes have been ticking up the last few. He’s been racking up a ton of assists in that span, so you know again, I can’t really believe that I’m recommending Kris Dunn, but the numbers have been there. And then Chuma Okeke I always like because he has defensive potential, he’s at $4,900, good matchup against Charlotte. And Zach Collins from the Spurs, $4,500. He’s very quietly played 25, 31 and 25 minutes over the last three games and still no Jock Landale for the Spurs, so maybe that leads to a little bit more of a role for Zach Collins off the bench.

Chinmay’s Picks: Jaxson Hayes ($5,400), Herbert Jones ($4,800)

Nick’s Picks: Herbert Jones ($4,800), Tre Jones ($5,200), Kris Dunn ($5,100), Chuma Okeke ($4,900), Zach Collins ($4,500)

