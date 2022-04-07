4/8 DraftKings Will He Win Golf Free Bet Sweepstakes - Terms & Conditions

4/8/2022 DRAFTKINGS WILL HE WIN GOLF FREE BET SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST HAVE A VALID ONLINE DRAFTKINGS ACCOUNT AND A TWITTER OR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT. YOU MAY ONLY ENTER WHILE LOCATED IN ARIZONA, COLORADO, CONNECTICUT, ILLINOIS, INDIANA, IOWA, LOUISIANA, MICHIGAN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA, OR WYOMING (THE “PARTICIPATING STATE(S)”, AS FURTHER DEFINED IN SECTION 5 BELOW).

1. Sweepstakes: 4/8/2022 DraftKings Will He Win Golf Free Bet Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”).

2. Sponsor: DraftKings Inc., 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these 4/8/2022 DraftKings Will He Win Golf Free Bet Sweepstakes Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

4. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 5:00:00 p.m. on April 7, 2022 and ends at 7:00 p.m. on April 8, 2022 (the “Entry Period”). All references to time of day contained herein refer to the Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes.

5. Disclaimer: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree and acknowledge that Twitter, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and each of the foregoing’s owners, directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, representatives, parents, subsidiaries, attorneys, insurers, and associated corporations and entities (collectively, the “Social Platform Group”) are not sponsors of the Sweepstakes nor do they endorse or administer the Sweepstakes, nor are they in any way associated with the Sweepstakes. All questions regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor, not the Social Platform Group. You also agree that as a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you shall release the Social Platform Group from any and all liability arising out of or relating to your entry, creation of an entry, submission of an entry, participation in the Sweepstakes, acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize, or the broadcast, exploitation, or use of an entry.

6. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the United States who (i) at the time of opt-in entry into the Sweepstakes, are at least twenty one (21) years of age (or at least eighteen (18) years of age in the event you opt-in to the Promotion while physically located in New Hampshire or Wyoming); (iii) are physically located in a Participating State at the time of entry into the Promotion; (iii) have an online DraftKings account; and (iv) have an Instagram or Twitter account. “Participating State(s)”, as first defined above, excludes any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize sports wagering activities. Entrants must at all times during the Sweepstakes abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotion agencies; the judges of the Sweepstakes; and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e. spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Creating an online DraftKings account is free.

7. How to Enter: There are only two (2) methods of entry for the Sweepstakes:

(i) you can “follow” @DKSportsbook on Twitter and “Like” the @DKSportsbook post specified as the “Sweepstakes” Tweet. To become a registered user of Twitter, visit www.Twitter.com and complete the onscreen instructions to sign up for an account. Becoming a registered user of Twitter is free. To “follow” @DKSportsbook on Twitter, login to your Twitter account and select “search” from the toolbar at the top of the homepage. When the search box appears, enter “@DKSportsbook” and then click on the “Search” button. Select “Follow” when the @DKSportsbook icon appears. To “Like” the “Sweepstakes” Tweet, click the like button underneath the Tweet.

(ii) you can “follow” @DKSportsbook on Instagram and “Like” the @DKSportsbook post specified as the “Sweepstakes” post. To become a registered user of Instagram, visit www.instagram.com and complete the onscreen instructions to sign up for an account. Becoming a registered user of Instagram is free. To “follow” @DKSportsbook on Instagram, login to your Instagram account and select “search” from the toolbar at the top of the homepage. When the search box appears, enter “@DKSportsbook” and then click on the “Search” button. Select “Follow” when the @DKSportsbook icon appears. To “Like” the “Sweepstakes” post, click the “like” button in the section below the ”Sweepstakes” post.

An entry received outside of the Entry Period will be deemed ineligible. Limit one (1) entry per person, regardless of the method of entry. Anyone found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Sweepstakes, violating the Social Platform Group’s terms of service, or submitting multiple comments to a “Sweepstakes” Tweet or post will be deemed ineligible for the Sweepstakes, and all of his or her entries may be deemed void. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of an incomplete, invalid, or undeliverable submission or entry. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. Proof of replying to or retweeting the “Sweepstakes” Tweet or post does not constitute proof of receipt or entry into the Sweepstakes. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

8. Prizes and Odds: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules, one (1) winner of the Sweepstakes will receive one (1) $1000 free bet to use on DraftKings Sportsbook. Winners may only use the free bet when they are physically located in a Participating State. You must be at least twenty one (21) years of age (or at least eighteen (18) years of age in the event you are physically located in New Hampshire or Wyoming when using the free bet) to use the free bet. The free bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings generated by the use of the free bet, is not redeemable for cash, is non-transferable, and non-refundable. The free bet is subject to the DraftKings Online Sportsbook Terms of Use for the applicable Participating State you are using the free bet in as well as the DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Agreement available at https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/help/general-betting-rules/general-rules.

9. Selection of Winner(s): On or after the conclusion of the Entry Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) potential winner from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner will be notified by Sponsor as soon as practicable. Sponsor will notify the potential winner by sending an email to the e-mail address associated with the potential winner’s online DraftKings account. In the event a potential winner cannot be contacted or does not respond within one (1) hour, an alternate potential winner may be selected. Sponsor’s decisions are final on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

10. Questions: If you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an e-mail to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “4/8/2022 DraftKings Will He Win Golf Free Bet Sweepstakes”.

11. Winner’s List: For any legally required winners’ list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings Inc., 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: DraftKings “4/8/2022 DraftKings Will He Win Golf Free Bet Sweepstakes” Winners’ List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Sweepstakes.

THIS PROMOTION IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, OR TIKTOK. YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO THE SOCIAL PLATFORM GROUP. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY POLICY, AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice.

EXHIBIT A

DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

1. Conflict Between Rules: These DraftKings General Rules apply to all sweepstakes offered by Sponsor unless modified or superseded by the Official Rules for a specific sweepstakes. In the event that any provision of the Official Rules conflicts with any provision of the General Rules, the terms of the Official Rules shall prevail with respect to such matter. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret the rules of any sweepstakes in its sole discretion, and such interpretation shall be binding upon all participants.

2. Entry Restrictions: Any forms of entry other than those described in the Official Rules, including, but not limited to, multiple submissions, submissions using a false identity, submissions made on behalf of another individual, or submissions made through the use of a device or artifice to generate multiple submissions are void. False or deceptive submissions or acts may render an entrant ineligible to participate in a sweepstakes, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant from a sweepstakes who attempts to undermine the legitimate operation of the sweepstakes, acts in a disruptive manner, or violates these General Rules or the applicable Official Rules. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the Twitter Account associated with the entry. Sponsor reserves the right to require entrants to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrant is responsible for all online charges incurred with any Internet service provider and/or wireless carrier.

3. Selection of Winners: The potential winner(s) for a given sweepstakes will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner(s) of a sweepstakes will be notified according to the Official Rules for the respective sweepstakes. In the event that a sweepstakes or contest has multiple prize periods, entrants may enter more than one (1) prize period, but winner(s) will NOT be eligible to win prizes in subsequent prize periods and non-winning entries will NOT be carried forward to subsequent prize period drawings.

4. Winner Verification: Potential winner(s) are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules. Except where prohibited by law, potential prize winner(s) may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release (“Affidavit”) within the time period set forth in Sponsor’s notification. In the event a potential prize winner: (i) cannot be reached for whatever reason after a reasonable effort has been exerted or a winner notification or Affidavit is returned as undeliverable; (ii) declines or cannot accept, receive, or use a prize for any reason; (iii) does not respond within any specified or applicable time periods; (iv) is found to be ineligible to enter the sweepstakes or receive a prize; (v) cannot or does not comply with these General Rules and/or the applicable Official Rules; or (vi) fails to fulfill the Affidavit-related obligations, such potential prize winner may be disqualified from the sweepstakes and an alternate potential prize winner may be selected, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, even if the disqualified potential prize winner’s name has been publicly announced. If Sponsor decides to select an alternate potential prize winner, the alternate will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period and notified according to the Official Rules for the respective sweepstakes or contest. Sponsor reserves the right to repeat this process until an alternate potential prize winner complies with all eligibility and verification requirements. Sponsor also reserves the right to modify the notification and Affidavit procedures in connection with the selection of an alternate prize winner, if any, in its sole discretion.

POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER(S) ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR. SPONSOR’S DECISIONS AS TO THE ADMINISTRATION AND OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, ANY CHANGES TO THESE GENERAL RULES OR THE OFFICIAL RULES, AND THE SELECTION AND VERIFICATION OF THE POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER ARE FINAL AND BINDING ON EACH ENTRANT IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES.

5. Prize Restrictions: Each prize will be awarded only if the potential prize winner fully complies with these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules. All prize details are at the sole discretion of Sponsor, and any depiction of the prizes, in sweepstakes materials or otherwise, is for illustrative purposes only. No transfer, refund, cash redemption, substitution, replacement, or cash equivalent for a prize will be made. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute any prize for another prize of equal or greater value for any reason.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or obligation to a potential prize winner who is unable or unavailable to, or who does not for any reason, accept or utilize their prize. In the event of non-compliance with these General Rules or the applicable Official Rules, or if a prize is unclaimed or returned as undeliverable, the prize will be forfeit. A forfeited prize may be awarded to an alternate potential prize winner, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Taxes and fees associated with a prize, if any, are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. Sponsor is responsible only for prize delivery and expressly disclaims responsibility for prize utility, quality, or otherwise.

ALL PRIZES ARE AWARDED AS IS AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW (OR MAY LIMIT) DISCLAIMERS OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, IN WHICH CASE THE FOREGOING DISCLAIMERS WILL BE ENFORCED TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

6. Publicity Rights and Use of Personal Information: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in a sweepstakes offered by Sponsor or accepting a prize, you grant Sponsor and/or Sponsor’s designees the right to use your name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, city and state address, and other identifying information for advertising and promotional purposes for the sweepstakes in which you participated as well as any other advertising and promotional purposes, worldwide, and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media, now known or hereafter devised without additional compensation, review or approval rights, notification, or permission. By participating in a sweepstakes offered by Sponsor or accepting a prize, you acknowledge that you will be sharing your personal information with Sponsor and you agree that Sponsor may use your personal information for marketing and other purposes. You may opt out of notices from Sponsor regarding future promotional or marketing offerings by following the opt-out procedure prescribed by DraftKings.

YOU FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT YOUR PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION MAY BE DISCLOSED TO THIRD PARTIES INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PLACING YOUR NAME ON A WINNER’S LIST.

7. Choice of Law and Disputes: The sweepstakes will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Any and all legal actions or claims arising in connection with the sweepstakes must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Except where prohibited by law, each entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the sweepstakes or any prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Boston, Massachusetts; (ii) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorney’s fees; (iii) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential, or other damages, including without limitation, lost profits, may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”); and (iv) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased.

8. Conditions of Participation and Limitations of Liability: By participating in a sweepstakes offered by Sponsor, each entrant accepts the conditions stated in these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of Sponsor, and warrants that he or she is eligible to participate in the respective sweepstakes.

By participating in a sweepstakes, entrants hereby release, hold harmless, covenant not to sue, and forever discharge Sponsor, its respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, retailers, divisions, dealers, advertising and promotion agencies, and all others associated with the development and execution of the sweepstakes, and each of its and their directors, employees, officers, and agents from and against any and all claims, actions, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, expenses, injuries, or causes of action of any kind that in any way now or hereinafter may arise from or relate to the sweepstakes, including without limitation (i) the administration of the sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, typographical, printing, seeding, human or other errors relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the selection of winners, the announcement of the prize or any related materials, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, illegible, late, lost, stolen, misdirected, undelivered, incomplete, or damaged entries, any delays in delivery or lack of availability of the prize or prize materials and/or (ii) entrants’ participation in a sweepstakes or contest offered by Sponsor, their acceptance or use of a prize, or participation in any prize related activities, including, without limitation, any travel related thereto, and death and bodily injury (including emotional distress), due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the sweepstakes or any sweepstakes-related activity and for any claims or causes of action based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy, liability, loss or damages arising from or in connection with the awarding, receipt, and/or use or misuse of any prize, or participation in any prize-related activities.

Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be (i) acting in violation of these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules or (ii) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of a sweepstakes, or with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person.

Sponsor reserves the right to amend these General Rules or the Official Rules at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these General Rules or the Official Rules for any changes. By participating in a sweepstakes or accepting a prize after we change these General Rules or the Official Rules, you accept all changes thereto.

Sponsor may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify a sweepstakes, or cancel a sweepstakes altogether, in the event Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that a sweepstakes cannot be continued with as contemplated. Without limiting the foregoing, in the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), Sponsor may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify a sweepstakes, or may cancel a sweepstakes altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” shall mean the interruption of or material interference with Sponsor’s ability to hold, execute, or administer a sweepstakes and/or to grant a prize by any cause or occurrence not within Sponsor’s reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court. In the event that a sweepstakes is terminated or cancelled for any reason whatsoever, the approximate retail value of the prize(s) will be awarded to the extent required by law.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE SPONSOR’S WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF A SWEEPSTAKES OFFERED BY SPONSOR IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Privacy Policy: Entrants may receive email correspondence from, or on behalf of Sponsor, subject to Sponsor’s privacy notice, available at https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice. Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set forth in the applicable Official Rules for important information regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

10. OPT-OUT: If you do not wish to receive any further notices from Sponsor regarding future promotional or marketing offerings, send an email to privacy@draftkings.com.