NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for April 8

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

I was able to scoop this one up early and put the play out on Twitter at a better number, but I’m still good with this one even if the number keeps moving.

Just a play on the numbers here, backing a Knicks team that doesn’t seem to care about tanking, despite landing a spot in the lottery. New York seems to be giving it their all down the stretch no matter who has been on the floor, and while you can say the same for the Wizards, their injury report is telling. Both Kristaps Porzingis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be sitting this one out for Washington, giving a huge edge to the Knicks.

As for the numbers, the Knicks are now 27-13 1H ATS away from home this season, and square off against the worst first half team in the NBA. The Wiz are just 13-25-2 1H ATS at home this season, and being down two key veterans that really help them on both sides of the ball should really work against them here. Looks for the Knicks to break this one open by halftime.

There just aren’t many spots in the NBA I trust today, so it’ll be the one play for me for now. However, news can change things very quickly, so that could add some plays onto the card. Fortunately, we have plenty of sports going on with baseball and golf. While I can’t back the Brooklyn Nets on the spread (1-21 ATS last 22 as home favorite), this is a huge game in the east and I expect them to win. They can be used as a parlay piece if you want to use them to cross sports with something else.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.