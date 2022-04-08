Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top High-Priced DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for April 8

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt joins The Sweat to give his favorite high-priced DraftKings plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

If you’re paying all the way up for someone tonight, it should be Kevin Durant at $11.6K. At this stage in the season it’s really hard to keep track of who’s going to play key minutes. He was going to rest or see minimal playing time, but the Nets absolutely have something to play for, which means KD’s likely going to see 37+ minutes as he has over his last five games over that stretch. He’s also racked up 70+ DK fantasy points three times, coming off a 30-point triple-double heading into this one, and what we’ve seen is the Nets really struggled without him. I mean, they had to climb back down 20+ points against the Knicks on Wednesday.

Every time I watch Brooklyn play, I like their chances of making actual noise in the playoffs less and less. That being said, one thing’s for sure, and it’s that they’ll go as far as Kevin Durant can carry them. I expect another huge night from him in an important matchup against the Cavs.

Jeff’s Pick: Kevin Durant ($11,600)

