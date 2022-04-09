Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 9

Just two days left. That’s all that remains of the NBA regular season, and Saturday features a three-game main slate on DraftKings starting at 6 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs ($8,000) – The stud options are extremely limited on Saturday’s slate. Only five players are priced above $7,900, and no one is priced above $9,800. That sample includes Ja Morant ($9,800), who is likely to be limited if he does return to the lineup.

Poole is your best bet if you’re spending up at point guard. He has been phenomenal with Steph Curry (foot) out of the lineup recently, scoring at least 37.75 DKFP in 10 of his past 11 games. He’s also increased his production to 1.23 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he should see around 36 minutes in a strong matchup vs. the Spurs.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Warriors PG Jordan Poole (hand) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Spurs.

Other Options – Reggie Jackson ($6,100)

Value

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ($5,400) – On the other side of that matchup, the Spurs will also be without their star point guard. Dejounte Murray (illness) has been ruled out, so Jones should make his fifth consecutive start. He’s thrived in that role recently, scoring at least 30.75 DKFP in each of his previous four outings. Overall, he’s averaged 35.14 DKFP in seven games without Murray and Derrick White this season.

Additionally, the Spurs will be even thinner than usual on Saturday. Keldon Johnson (knee) and Devin Vassell (heel) have both been ruled out, so Jones will be asked to carry an even larger workload. He’s one of the top options on the slate.

Other Options – Gary Payton II ($3,700)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers ($7,000) – Mitchell has been one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing year for the Kings. He’s taken over as the team’s starting point guard with De’Aaron Fox (hand) sidelined and Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana, and he’s played all the minutes he can handle recently. He’s racked up at least 38.4 minutes in seven of his past eight games, and Mitchell has averaged a strong 0.94 DKFP per minute over the past month. His price has come up over that time frame, but he can still provide value at his current salary.

Other Options – Dillon Brooks ($5,700)

Value

Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ($3,800) – Walker missed the Spurs' last game, but he is not currently listed on the injury report. That suggests that he will return to the lineup, and the Spurs are going to need him given all their other absences. Walker has increased his usage rate by +5.6% with Murray, White, Johnson and Vassell off the court this season, resulting in an average of 0.98 DKFP per minute. He could also see a few additional minutes vs. the Warriors, which is an appealing combination.

Other Options – Joshua Primo ($3,500), Damion Lee ($3,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies ($8,100) – Ingram (hamstring) was sidelined for the Pelicans’ last contest, but he has played well since returning to the lineup following an extended injury absence. He’s scored at least 37.0 DKFP in four of his past five games, and he’s averaged 1.26 DKFP per minute over the past month. That represents a sizable increase from his season average of 1.17 DKFP per minute. The Grizzlies are also a nice matchup, playing at the third-fastest pace over their past 10 games. The total on this contest sits at 229.5 points, which is the top mark on the slate.

Other Options – Andrew Wiggins ($6,200)

Value

Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs ($4,700) – The Warriors are another team that should provide some value on Saturday. Klay Thompson will join Curry on the sidelines, leaving the team without two of their top scoring threats. Porter shouldn’t see a huge usage bump sans Thompson – he’s not that type of player – but he could pick up a few additional minutes. Porter has averaged 0.96 DKFP per minute this season, so that’s appealing at just $4,700.

Other Options – Josh Richardson ($4,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs ($6,000) – Power forward is probably the weakest position to spend up at on Saturday. Green and Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,500) are the only players priced above $5,600, and both players have question marks. Jackson could have to contend with the return of Morant, while Green loses some assist upside without Curry and Thompson.

Still, Green stands out as the stronger option of the two. He’s averaged 1.06 DKFP per minute this season, so he doesn’t need a ton of playing time to pay off his current salary.

Other Options – Harrison Barnes ($5,600)

Value

Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings ($4,800) – The Clippers are expected to be at nearly full strength on Saturday, but they benefit from one of the best possible matchups. The Kings rank ninth in pace and 27th in defensive efficiency this season, and the Clippers’ implied team total of 118.0 is tied for the top mark on the slate. They don’t have any incentive to play their regulars big minutes, but they should thrive when they’re on the floor.

Morris doesn’t typically play big minutes, to begin with, but he makes up for it with strong per-minute efficiency. He’s averaged 0.90 DKFP per minute this season, so he should be able to return value with around 25 minutes.

Other Options – Zach Collins ($4,500), Keita Bates-Diop ($3,000)

Center

Stud

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($7,900) – Valanciunas is coming off back-to-back subpar outings, but he’s seen a nice spike in production over the past month. He’s increased his fantasy output to 1.39 DKFP per minute over that time frame, and he scored at least 43.0 DKFP in seven straight games before his recent clunkers. That gives Valanciunas some buy-low appeal vs. his former team.

Other Options – None

Value

Jock Landale, San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ($3,000) – In addition to all their other absences, the Spurs will also be without Jakob Poeltl (back) on Saturday. That’s going to open up some minutes at center for Landale, Zach Collins ($4,500), and Devontae Cacok ($3,000). Of the trio, Landale stands out as the most appealing. He provides the best combination of expected playing time and salary, and he’s a decent per-minute producer as well.

Other Options – Brandon Clarke ($3,800), Devontae Cacok ($3,000)

