Fantasy Basketball GPP Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Tournament Plays for May 10

I think this is a really good bounce-back opportunity for Chris Paul, especially in terms of DFS, because I think essentially everyone knows that you have to play Luka Doncic, or at least that you should play Luka Doncic. But with the way the last two games have gone, I think a lot of the field is going to look at James Harden, they’re going to look at Devin Booker. Chris Paul’s last two games have been horrible. Obviously, the fouls had a lot to do with it last game, but even in Game 3, he just didn’t play very well.

So I just want to go back there with him at home, and I think the field is going to be very scared to play Chris Paul at $8K when there’s just such a large opportunity cost with other expensive guards. So this is really a tournament play. He is a little bit underpriced at $8,000, we don’t see Chris Paul this cheap that often, but this is more about the fact that other guys are going to be more popular than him. And I think even though this is kind of a tough matchup for him with the way the Mavericks are playing him, getting back home should help him a lot and I think he could have a big game tonight.

Matt’s Pick: Chris Paul ($8,000)

