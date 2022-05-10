Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 10

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Chinmay Vaidya:

There are a couple of places you can go for value. If you’re really feeling risky, the way the Miami Heat have shot the 3-point shot the past few games, I feel like Erik Spoelstra has to play Duncan Robinson in this game for at least 10-15 minutes. And the way that he shoots the ball, that could be an opportunity for some people who are feeling really risky. I think he’s at around $3K right now. He could play no minutes, and then you’re out for basically one slot, but if he does play and gets hot, that’s a chance for you to get some real value.

As far as the safer value plays, Maxi Kleber and Danny Green have both played well in the last few games and I look for them to both keep their production up.

Matt Meiselman:

I think the fact that Chinmay is leading with Duncan Robinson is a good indication of where we are in terms of value plays on this slate. I agree, there’s just not a lot, and I want to go way off the board too, so I’ll take a guy who didn’t play last game either in Dewayne Dedmon. We don’t know for sure whether he’s playing tonight either, but I think questionable with an illness, he probably makes it back out there.

And it’s not that I think that Dedmon is going to get more minutes because the Heat need him, it’s because Bam Adebayo is guarding Joel Embiid, who is the best player in the NBA at drawing fouls. So this is more about the fact that I don’t like any of the other cheap options that most people are going with, and if Bam does get in foul trouble, which we’ve seen a little of—he’s picked up nine fouls in the two games since Embiid got back. Like one or two extra fouls there and Dedmon could end up getting a lot of run just out of necessity because Embiid is just so good at drawing fouls on his opponents. So this is a way off the board tournament play, Dedmon could play eight minutes even if he’s active, but there’s also an opportunity for him to play 20+ minutes if Bam isn’t able to stay on the court. It’s a slate that’s pretty thin in terms of value, so going to someone off the board at $3K does make some sense.

Chinmay’s Picks: Duncan Robinson ($3,000), Maxi Kleber ($5,100), Danny Green ($4,500)

Matt’s Pick: Dewayne Dedmon ($3,000)

