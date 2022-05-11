PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Justin Thomas Jumps Into Top Spot, Will Zalatoris Drops

Usually a weak field, this year welcomes a strong contingent from the elites with seven of the top 15 in McKinney, TX, along with golfers like Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala and many more looking for their first win. Whether the guys are here for a tune-up before Southern Hills or looking to have fun only (see Matthew Wolff), this week should provide a lot of low scores, with how easy it’s played in the past.

If last season’s win by K.H. Lee shooting 25-under indicates how TPC Craig Ranch plays this week, we need to focus on birdie or better scorers on easy courses. Since we have a good swath of golfers at the top, my favorite this week is not the No. 1 golfer from Texas; it’s world No. 8, Justin Thomas. You’ve read all the stats on why I like him to win in the Preview article this week. We’ve seen him go sub-60 and shoot the course record on easy tracks, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he does something similar this week and gets his first win in over 12 months.

I love Will Zalatoris and have backed him most weeks, but it’ll be hard to rank him inside the top-3, which is where his odds are on the board. Yes, he’s hitting the ball well, putting better and is a native of Texas. Still, I don’t believe he’s winning this tournament twice as much as golfers like Hideki Matsuyama. I love Willy Z, but not this much. He’ll still be inside the top-10 but moves down from where his odds are.

There’s always room for longshots, and this week Sahith Theegala is getting all the love. He’s a good addition to the top-25 rankings, but one of my favorites is Tom Hoge, a winner on another easy course this season. Top-5 at The RSM Classic, a runner-up at The American Express and a win at Pebble Beach should give Hoge confidence when he steps onto TPC Craig Ranch. Ryan Palmer, Lanto Griffin and Mito Pereira are others who should outperform where they are in odds this week.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Justin Thomas +900 2 Scottie Scheffler +700 3 Dustin Johnson +1800 4 Xander Schauffele +1800 5 Sam Burns +2000 6 Jordan Spieth +2200 7 Will Zalatoris +1400 8 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 9 Seamus Power +3800 10 Adam Hadwin +5500 11 Talor Gooch +4500 12 Joaquin Niemann +3500 13 Maverick McNealy +5500 14 Alex Noren +5500 15 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 16 Adam Scott +4000 17 Sebastian Munoz +7500 18 Jason Kokrak +4500 19 Mito Pereira +6500 20 Kurt Kitayama +10000 21 Marc Leishman +6500 22 Tom Hoge +11000 23 Sahith Thegala +15000 24 Ryan Palmer +8000 25 Lanto Griffin +8000

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.