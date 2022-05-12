Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 12

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman, Rotowire’s Nick Whalen and Ballislife’s Ryan Magdziarz join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

So there is one situation I’m keeping an eye on, and that’s the Sixers where Matisse Thybulle is questionable, and I think Paul Reed could actually wind up getting extra run in this game. So, if the game gets weird, like Embiid gets reinjured, or there’s a blowout, or foul trouble, or anything like that, Reed picks up the minutes in that scenario. But we also saw a brief stint where Reed played alongside Joel Embiid last game, and then if Thybulle is out, we also have Georges Niang just looking terrible in this series. I think it makes sense for Doc Rivers to go to a little more of Paul Reed with Thybulle playing hurt, Niang playing hurt—Reed at the four next to Embiid will help on the defensive end, so I could see Paul Reed playing 20+ minutes even in a close game with Embiid on the floor. It’s a bit of a reach, like i’ll admit that, because there just isn’t much in terms of value right now, but I think that Paul Reed has a good amount of upside for this game.

There’s a group of guys kind of in the mid-$4000s that i’m keeping an eye on, and that’s Spencer Dinwiddie at $4600, Cam Johnson at $4500, Gabe Vincent at $4400. All those guys have been very much up and down in this series, I mean Gabe Vincent has basically been a non-factor when Kyle Lowry is playing, but Kyle Lowry is not playing in this game. He should start again at point guard, so yeah, I’m pretty comfortable rolling with Gabe Vincent a $4400. Cam Johnson, $4500, a guy that’s pretty much three-point reliant, but Jae Crowder might be a little banged up in this game, maybe some more minutes funnel to Cam Johnson. And then Spencer Dinwiddie—feast-or-famine, you’re either going to get like 30 DraftKings points or like seven DraftKings points, so you kind of have to live with that possibility, but if that’s your style, I think he’s someone to consider.

I wouldn’t consider this guy a value play, but Tyrese Maxey is a guy that at home, Philly loves, he’s $6400 tonight, so again, mid-tier, but who knows if Harden is going to care about winning, so Maxey is the guy I think. I wouldn’t even go as far to say he might be the second option for Philly tonight in a pivotal game to keep them alive. But after the two losses that Phoenix suffered in Dallas, they came out and said, hey, we’re going to make some adjustments, so Shamet got 19 minutes last game and he’s $3500. And also Biyombo was getting minutes instead of McGee, McGee played only three, so Biyombo is $3200 and he played 21 minutes last game. So those two if you’re looking for some actual value are good.

Matt’s Pick: Paul Reed ($3,600)

Nick’s Picks: Spencer Dinwiddie ($4,600), Cam Johnson ($4,500), Gabe Vincent ($4,400)

Ryan’s Picks: Landry Shamet ($3,500), Bismack Biyombo ($3,200)

